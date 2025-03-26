Champions League Quarter-Finals: Early preview with odds and opta stats for every tie

Odegaard and Bellingham take centre stage when Arsenal host Madrid

Kane is thriving in UCL and can fire Bayern into the semi-finals

Can Emery cause an upset against old club PSG?

Raphinha is key man for outright favourites Barcelona

The Champions League quarter-final first legs will be played in a fortnight, across Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April, and the second legs take place the following week, so it is a quick turnaround and anticipation is already building.

Here are some of the Opta stats, as well as the Betfair odds, for each tie so you can get an early indication of what to expect.

Are Mikel Arteta's Arsenal capable of challenging for European club football's biggesst prize? This tie, against the defending champions, will tell us a lot about a Gunners side that has come a long way in the past three seasons. Taking on Carlo Ancelotti over two legs is probably the biggest test yet of Arteta's managerial career.

Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard will be up against his old club. He has created 2+ chances in four of his last five UEFA Champions League starts for Arsenal, while he's also attempted 2+ shots in three of his last four games.

England star Jude Bellingham will be just as important for Madrid. He has won 2+ fouls in 12 of his last 15 UEFA Champions League appearances, while he's made 3+ tackles in three of his last four games.

To qualify from the tie odds: Real Madrid 8/131.61, Arsenal 6/52.20

Outright winner odds: Real Madrid 7/24.50, Arsenal 7/18.00

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich to win medals but had the misfortune to join them in the season when they surrendered the Bundesliga title. The Bavarians should put that right this year but could Vincent Kompany's men win the Champions League?

The England captain will be key to their chances. Kane is thriving in this competition, scoring five goals in his last five UEFA Champions League appearances, while he's attempted 3+ shots in four of his last six games.

Internazionale's Hakan Çalhanoglu has attempted two shots in four of his last five appearances in the UEFA Champions League, while he's conceded two fouls in two of his last three games. Expect the Turkey midfielder to be at the heart of the action.

To qualify from the tie odds: Bayern Munich 1/21.50, Inter 31/202.55

Outright winner odds: Bayern 5/16.00 Inter 10/111.00

Who expected Aston Villa to go further in the Champions League than Manchester City and Liverpool? Unai Emery, probably. The Villa boss is a master of winning two-legged ties in European cup competitions and will relish the chance to play his old club, even if the French champions are second favourites in the outright winner market.

Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez also knows what it takes to win the biggest prize, having played an important role in Argentina's World Cup victory in 2022. He is averaging 3.6 saves per 90 in the UEFA Champions League this season for Aston Villa, making 3+ saves in four of his five away appearances in the competition in 2024-25. He will need to be at his best in the French capital.

For PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has attempted 3+ shots in five of his last nine UEFA Champions League matches and made 2+ tackles in five of his last eight games in the competition.

To qualify from the tie odds: PSG 1/41.25, Aston Villa 14/53.80

Outright winner odds: PSG 10/34.33, Aston Villa 28/129.00

Barcelona are back and, in Hansi Flick, they have a manager who steered Bayern Munich to Champions League glory in 2020. The Catalans are the outright favourites and their opponents, Dortmund, are the market's biggest outsiders.

Raphinha is having a brilliant season for Barca and is the 9/43.25 Ballon d'Or favourite. Elevent of his 14 UEFA Champions League goals for Barcelona have come this season, with the Brazilian attempting 3+ shots in eight of his last nine games in the competition.

For the Germans, Serhou Guirassy averages 2.1 shots on target per 90 in the UEFA Champions League, having at least two in six of his 12 games this season, so is one to look for once the shots markets go live for both legs.

To qualify from the tie odds: Barcelona 1/51.20, Dortmund 7/24.50

Outright winner odds: Barcelona 3/14.00, Dortmund 40/141.00