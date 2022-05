Liverpool will put their Premier League title race disappointment behind them and win the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, according to Betfair Exchange punters.

The Reds missed out to Man City on a final day of drama but, while they can no longer win an historic quadruple, they can complete a remarkable cup treble by adding the Champions League to the FA Cup and League Cup they have already lifted.

And bettors are backing them to do it.

No sensible person would write off a Madrid side that have eliminated PSG, Chelsea and Man City en route to the final, but so far bettors have come down on the side of Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Spanish champions are 3.711/4 to prevail in normal time and 2.486/4 to lift the famous big trophy for the 14th time in their illlustrious history.

It's six years since a Champions League final went to extra-time. That night, in 2016, Madrid beat Atletico on penalties. The draw is 3.814/5 on Saturday.

Benzema and Salah lead goalscorer markets

In Karim Benzema, they have the in-form striker in Europe, who's scored 44 goals for Madrid this season, 15 of them in the Champions League.

On the Sportsbook, Benzema is 9/2 to be the first goalscorer on the night and 13/10 to score any time.

Liverpool have attacking riches of their own, of course, and Mo Salah is 4/1 to get the game's first goal. The Egyptian, who went off injured in the first-half of the 2018 final between these sides, is 13/10 to score at any point.

Sadio Mane is 17/10 to score while Luis Diaz is 23/10 to cap his superb first half-season at the club with a Champions League final goal.

Exchange bettors think we'll see a few goals on the big night with over 2.5 trading at 1.784/5 and, with such an array of talent up front on both sides, it's no surprise to see both teams to score odds-on.