City come from 0-2 down to win title

Manchester City have won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion after coming from 0-2 down at the Etihad Stadium to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

With Liverpool taking all three points at Anfield, Pep Guardiola's men needed to do likewise in front of their own fans to retain their crown, but found themselves two goals down midway through the second half.

Matched at 24.023/1 to win the match, City produced a superb fightback and scored three goals in five minutes thanks to Ilkay Gundogan (2) and Rodri, before seeing out the game comfortably to claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Despite trailing for much of the game the Citizens never actually lost first positin in the table as Liverpool didn't score their winning goals against Wolves until City were ahead against Villa.

However, with at one stage it looking like Jurgen Klopp's men just needed to win the game to regain the title the Reds were matched at a low of 1.68/13 in the Premier League Winner market.

Manchester City were matched at a high of 3.1511/5 to win the title and no higher than 3.02/1 on the final day of the season. Today's 3-2 scoreline was matched at 75.074/1.

Burnley relegated as Leeds beat Brentford

At the other end of the table it was heartbreak for Burnley who lost 1-2 at home to Newcastle, relegating them to the Championship thanks to Leeds United's 2-1 win at Brentford.

Because of their superior goal difference over the Yorkshire outfit the Clarets just needed to match Leeds' result to survive but found themselves 0-2 down to a brace of Callum Wilson goals.

Maxwel Cornet pulled a goal back midway through the second half but it wasn't good enough given Leeds never trailed at Brentford before snatching a late winner.

Leeds were matched at a high of 28.027/1 in the Relegation market before today, and at a low of 1.330/100 before their final day survival.

Everton - who were thrashed 5-1 at Arsenal - were matched at 1.618/13 to go down before surviving with a victory in their penultimate game of the season, while Burnley were matched at a high of 6.86/1 to be relegated.

Spurs qualify for Champions League and United scrape into Europa League

Tottenham will join Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in next season's Champions League after they secured a top four finish by comfortably beating relegated Norwich 5-0 at Carrow Road.

Because of their superior goal difference over north-London rivals Arsenal, Spurs only needed to avoid defeat against the Canaries and the result was never in doubt from the moment Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane gave them a 2-0 interval lead.

Another Kulusevski goal in the second half, and two crucial goals for Son Heung-min sealed the emphatic victory.

Spurs were matched at 36.035/1 to win 5-0 today, and in the Top 4 Finish market they hit a high of 13.012/1 throughout the season. Arsenal were matched at a low of 1.282/7 to finish in the top four.

Son's brace was almost good enough to win the Top Goalscorer honours, but he'll now share that award with Mo Salah after the Egyptian scored a late goal at Anfield.

Remarkably, Son was matched at a high of 280.0279/1 to be the Premier League's top goalscorer while Salah was matched at the basement price of just 1.011/100

Manchester United's awful season ended in mixed fashion, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace. But the result was good enough to finish sixth in the table, just ahead of West Ham who lost 3-1 at Brighton.

United were matched at a high of 2.486/4 for a Top 6 Finish with the Hammers hitting a low of 1.664/6.

All Sunday's Premier League Scores

*final finishing posistion in brackets

Arsenal (5th) 5 - Everton (16th) 1

Brentford (13th) 1 - Leeds (17th) 2

Brighton (9th) 3 - West Ham (7th) 1

Burnley (18th) 1 - Newcastle (11th) 2

Chelsea (3rd) 2 - Watford (19th) 1

Crystal Palace (12th) 1 - Man Utd (6th) 0

Leicester (8th) 4 - Southampton (15th) 1

Liverpool (2nd) 3 - Wolves (10th) 1

Man City (1st) 3 - Aston Villa (14th) 2

Norwich (20th) 0 - Tottenham (4th) 5