Champions League Draw: Man City favourites as PSG land Real Madrid

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Champions League trophy in Lisbon
Man City are favourites to lift the Champions League trophy in 2022

Man City are favourites to win the Champions League ahead of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea after the draw for the first knockout round was, eventually, completed. Max Liu has the latest...

City are 4.03/1 after landing Sporting Lisbon in the last 16. Pep Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last season when City finished as runners-up to Chelsea.

Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League after the draw for the first knockout round of the competition was redone.

The second draw was necessary after what UEFA described as a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other."

Clubs complained after the first draw and all 16 went back into the pot to be re-drawn.

Thomas Tuchel's men also got a favourable draw, landing French club Lille in the last-16, and are 8.615/2 to retain their title.

The tie of the round will be played in the French and Spanish capitals after Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are 12.5 in the outright winner market while Carlo Ancelotti, who guided Madrid to Champions League glory in his first reign at the club, are 19.5.

pochettino_2021.jpg

It's a mouthwatering prospect, with Lionel Messi, so often the tormentor of Los Blancos in his time at Barcelona, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe taking on Karim Benzema, Luka Modric et al.

Liverpool land Inter while United will play Atletico

Liverpool will play Inter Milan. Jurgen Klopp's team are third in the outright betting at 6.611/2.

Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid, with Ralf Rangnick pitting his wits against Diego Simeone. The Spanish champions have often been disappointing this season but they remain tough opponents over two legs.

Bayern Munich 5.04/1 - the team that punters rate most likely to deny City - will play Red Bull Salzburg.

The remaining ties are Villarreal v Juventus and Benfica v Ajax.

We'll have further analysis of the ties, the first legs of which are scheduled for 15/16 and 22/23 February with the second legs on 8/9 and 15/16 March, as well as previews and tips for every match.

Get analysis of the Europa League draw here.

