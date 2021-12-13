Europa League Draw: Rangers get Dortmund and Barca to play Napoli

Rangers will play Borussia Dortmund in the first knockout round of the Europa League after the Scottish champions drew the Germans in Monday's draw.

Dortmund have dropped down in to the competition from the Champions League and, with one of world football's hottest properties in Erling Haaland leading their attack, will be formidable opponents for the Ibrox club.

Marco Rose's team ​are the current favourites to win the Europa League at 13/2

Rangers ​can be backed at 100/1 to go all the way

Unlike its Champions League equivalent, the Europa League draw went smoothly and threw up intriguing ties between the 16 clubs involved.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in 17 years.

Xavi Hernandez's men will be fancied in the Europa League, and are 13/2 in the outright market, but face a tough first knockout round tie against Italian club Napoli.

A slight tweak in format to the competition this season means that, instead of all teams entering into a round of 32, the teams who came second in their groups will play those sides who came third in the Champions League to enter the last 16.

That's why West Ham weren't in today's draw even though they're in the competition. By topping group H with 13 points, David Moyes' men effectively earned a bye into the second knockout stage.

The Hammers are 9/1 in the outright market.

Our Europa League previewer Kevin Hatchard was delighted with the draw:

As someone who's been banging the #UEFAEuropaLeague drum for years, that draw is absolutely superb. Brilliant set of ties. ? Kevin Hatchard (@kevinhatchard) December 13, 2021

The remaining ties include:

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiakos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis

Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga

Porto v Lazio

The first legs will be played on 17 February, with the second legs held a week later. We'll have previews and tips for every match.