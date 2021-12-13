To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Europa League Draw: Rangers get Dortmund and Barca to play Napoli

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst
Van Bronkhorst's Rangers play Dortmund in the first knock-out round

Get the latest on the Europa League betting after Rangers were drawn against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona got Napoli. Max Liu has full details...

Dortmund ​are the current favourites to win the Europa League at 13/2

Rangers will play Borussia Dortmund in the first knockout round of the Europa League after the Scottish champions drew the Germans in Monday's draw.

Dortmund have dropped down in to the competition from the Champions League and, with one of world football's hottest properties in Erling Haaland leading their attack, will be formidable opponents for the Ibrox club.

Marco Rose's team ​are the current favourites to win the Europa League at 13/2

Rangers ​can be backed at 100/1 to go all the way

Unlike its Champions League equivalent, the Europa League draw went smoothly and threw up intriguing ties between the 16 clubs involved.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in 17 years.

Xavi Hernandez's men will be fancied in the Europa League, and are 13/2 in the outright market, but face a tough first knockout round tie against Italian club Napoli.

Xavi banner Barca fans.jpg

A slight tweak in format to the competition this season means that, instead of all teams entering into a round of 32, the teams who came second in their groups will play those sides who came third in the Champions League to enter the last 16.

That's why West Ham weren't in today's draw even though they're in the competition. By topping group H with 13 points, David Moyes' men effectively earned a bye into the second knockout stage.

The Hammers are 9/1 in the outright market.

Our Europa League previewer Kevin Hatchard was delighted with the draw:

The remaining ties include:

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta v Olympiakos
RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad
Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis
Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga
Porto v Lazio

The first legs will be played on 17 February, with the second legs held a week later. We'll have previews and tips for every match.

UEFA Europa League: UEFA Europa League (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 September, 5.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Leverkusen
Dortmund
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
West Ham
Napoli
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Lyon
Real Betis
Porto
Lazio
Monaco
Spartak Moscow
Eintracht Frankfurt
Crvena Zvezda
Olympiakos
Galatasaray
Rangers
Dinamo Zagreb
Braga
Zenit
Sheriff Tiraspol
Atalanta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

