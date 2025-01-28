Champions League Betting: Group winner, top eight and 16 finish odds for final matchday

Champions League group stage top eight finish odds

The Champions League group stage will reach a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday with all 36 of the competition's teams in action on what should be a night of high drama.

The teams are battling to finish in the top eight, which will secure them a place in the first knockout round, or claim a play-off place by finishing in the top 24.

The teams who finish 9-24 in the table will play a two-legged knockout round game (teams 9-16 seeded and 17-24 unseeded) to reach the last 16. The teams who finish 25-36 are eliminated.

There is something to play for in all but two of Wednesday's 18 matches and Mike Norman has put together an in-depth guide to the permutations.

Liverpool favourites to top Champions League table

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League and leading the Champions League group stage table going into the final matchday, things could not have gone any better for manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge of Liverpool.

The Reds have already secured their place in the last 16 and are 1/141.07 to finish top. Only Barcelona 6/17.00, who trail Liverpool by three points, can catch them.

On Wednesday, Liverpool will travel to PSV Eindhoven while Barca host Serie A club Atalanta who are seventh in the table and have everything to play for at Camp Nou.

Arsenal and Villa sitting pretty but City could go out

Unai Emery was upset with his Aston Villa side for losing to Monaco last week but the Villans have been for the most part excellent on their return to Europe's premier club competition.

That's why Villa are 4/91.44 to get one of the eight automatic qualification spots ahead of their final group match against Celtic. It should be a fabulous occasion at Villa Park when the Scottish giants come south of the border on Wednesday.

Arsenal sit third in the table and, three points clear of eighth place Leverkusen, and with a much superior goal difference, it will be a major surprise if the Gunners do not go through automatically.

AC Milan, Ateltico Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are the other teams at odds-on to finish in the top eight. Bayern Munich may have to settle for the play-offs and holders Real Madrid are more than likely to be in there too.

The best Manchester City can achieve is to finish in the top 24 and negotiate their way to the last 16 via one of those two-legged play-offs.

If City beat Club Brugge at home on Wednesday the Premier League champions will book their place in the playoffs. After last week's defeat to PSG, and their recent drawn at home to Feyenoord, that is no foregone conclusion.

But the market is confident Pep Guardiola's men will get the job done and make City 1/6 to finish in the top 24.