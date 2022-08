Manchester City will end their quest to win European club football's biggest prize this season, according to bettors.

The Premier League champions are 3.711/4 favourites in the Exchange Champions League 2022/23 outright winner market - ahead of PSG 6.411/2, Liverpool 7.06/1, Bayern Munich 7.06/1 - and they have received the most single bets from UK punters.

City are desperate to win the Champions League, which has eluded them so far, and Pep Guardiola would love to get his hands on the iconic trophy again. He last won this competition with Barcelona in 2011.

Haaland to help City get over line

Last season, City were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid 13.012/1 as Carlo Ancelotti won the competition for the third time in his managerial career.

The year before City lost the 2021 final to Chelsea 22.021/1.

This summer, City signed Erling Haaland in the hope the Norwegian striker can make the difference in the big games.

The odds show that bettors think they have a better chance than their rivals - although City started as favourites last year - and the volume of single bets from British punters indicates this will be the Blues' season.

A massive 21% of UK single bets in the Champions League winner market have been on City.

Spurs popular with punters too

The big surprise is that Spurs 25.024/1 were the next most popular for single bets from UK bettors.

They received 16% with punters apparently sensing that Antonio Conte's men may have what it takes to go deep in the competiton. They reached the final in 2019 before losing to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men have endured a difficult start to the season domestically but they are England's most successful team in this competition, having won it six times.

They reached the final last season and, at 7.06/1, the odds indicate they will a leading contender again.

They received 15.4% of single bets from bettors in the UK. The most popular foreign team with punters on these shores was PSG (8.9%).

We'll have reaction and analysis to the Champions League group stage draw after it takes place on Thursday.

In the meantime, check out our preview of tonight's Champions League showdown between PSV Eindhoven and Rangers as the Scottish side try to book their place in the tournament proper.