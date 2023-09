2/1 2.94 City out to become only second team to retain UCL

11/2 6.40 for Kane's Bayern sees them second favourites

10/1 11.00 Arsenal are shorter than PSG and Barca

Manchester City are 2/12.94 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Champions League for the second successive season as they begin their defence of their title.

Pep Guardiola's men start their Group stage campaign at home to Crvena Zvezda on Tuesday.

Bettors on the Betfair Exchange are confident City will begin with a win over the Serbian team at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is evens on the Sportsbook to win the Champions League Golden Boot again in 2023/24. He scored 12 goals in the competition last season and was a key part of City's success.

Kane's Bayern Munich are Champions League second favourites

Harry Kane 4/14.80 follows the Norwegian in the top goalscorer market after making an impressive start to life at Bayern Munich.

He was on target again for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga at the weekend and will relish playing in Europe for Bayern.

They are 11/26.40 second favourites in the Sportsbook's Champions League outright winner market ahead of their opening Group match against struggling Manchester United.

The Red Devils are 20/121.00 in the outright winner market after making an poor start to the season.

Bayern last won the competition in 2020 but their manager Thomas Tuchel steered Chelsea to victory the following year. He also reached a final with Paris Saint-Germain, losing to Bayern in fact, so can be considered something of a specialist in the competition.

Not as much of a specialist as Carlo Ancelotti, mind you.

The Real Madrid manager has won the Champions League three times (twice with the Spaniards and once with AC Milan) and his team are 8/18.80 to add to win European club football's biggest prize for a record 15th time.

Arsenal shorter price than PSG for Champions League glory

A price of 10/111.00 on Arsenal to win the Champions League shows that they are a club in the ascendancy.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are back in the continental big time after finishing as Premier League runners-up last season and the odds indicate they can challenge in Europe this term.

They are a shorter price than both Paris-Saint Germain 12/113.00, under new manager and Champions League winner Luis Enrique, and Barcelona 15/116.00.

Newcastle are the other English club in the competition this season. They are 25/126.00 - the same price as Italian champions Napoli - in the outright betting.

The Magpies face a tough trip to San Siro to play Milan on Tuesday night. Read the preview here and find out if our tipster thinks it will be happy return to Europe for Eddie Howe's men.

So, who are the punters backing for Champions League glory?

44% of Champions League winner bets are for Real Madrid (both singles and multiples combined).

Real Madrid - 44%

Bayern Munich - 10%

Man City - 7%

Barcelona - 7%

Arsenal - 6%

PSG - 5%

Man United - 3%

Newcastle - 2%

Whilst since the group stage draw was made last month, 31% of Betfair customers have backed Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid - 31%

Barcelona - 9%

PSG - 7%

Man City - 7%

Arsenal - 6%

Newcastle - 5%

Atletico - 3%

Bayern - 2%

