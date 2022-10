Betfair punter lands 600/1 treble and lands £4k

Bettor's super 7-fold as Man City held

A Betfair punter won just under £4k after backing a 600/1 Champions League treble with a fiver on Tuesday.

It was another remarkable night of football which also saw a bettor win more than £2k with a smart seven-fold.

Rudiger to the rescue

Falling one bet short of landing a lucractive acca is frustrating and, with Real Madrid trailing Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 going into added time, that's what looked set to happen for one bettor.

They had placed bets on the Half-time/Full-time markets across three of the evening's matches but, with the outcomes of Celtic v RB Leipzig and PSG v Benfica both correctly called, they were set to lose on the defending champions trip to Poland.

Real Madrid trailed 1-0 to Shakhtar before Antonio Rudiger, who liked a long shot during his time at Chelsea, came up from the back and bravely headed in the equaliser on 95 minutes.

Cue relief for Carlo Ancelotti and delerium for out bettor who, having placed £5.93, scooped winnings of £3,915.25.

Antonio Rudiger 90+5'



Real Madrid leaving it late to secure this Betfair punter an absolutely crazy 600/1 #UCL treble. pic.twitter.com/M3i31Cg19h -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 11, 2022

The Madrid match also featured in our other big story of the night.

Super seven-fold as City held