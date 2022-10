Punter backs 7-1 Reds win and scoops £2.5k

Salah treble sets up rollercoaster finish for bettor

Seventh heaven at final whistle

A Betfair punter won more than £2,500 when they correctly backed Liverpool to beat Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

What's more they did with just a £10 stake that they placed minutes before kick-off.

A Betfair punter placed this bet 4 minutes before kick-off at Ibrox.



Time traveller or Celtic fan?#RANLIV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/KRg34tBXfI -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 12, 2022

The Gers were 1-0 up after 17 minutes but the visitors quickly silenced the Ibrox crowd and were level by half-time with a goal from Roberto Firmino.

Few would have predicted what followed in the second-half but the rampant Reds came good for our punter with another from Firmino and a Darwin Nunez strike.

Another four goals looked like a tall order but enter Mo Salah who came off the bench and smashed three goals in six minutes to set up a nailbiting finale for the bettor.

What followed was a rollercoaster of emotions as Harvey Elliott volleyed in the seventh only for the youngster to be flagged for offside. A subsequent VAR check reversed the decision and meant our punter was in seventh heaven.