Benfica v Barcelona: Yamal can help land 9/1 Bet Builder

Card-happy ref Zwayer takes charge in Lisbon

Carreras carded in 12 of 38 games this season

Add Yamal shots to create 9/1 10.00 Bet Builder

Benfica v Barcelona

Wednesday 5 March, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

I started out in football props betting by playing the card markets and seeing Felix Zwayer's name on the UEFA appointments list has long set the pulse racing.

If the German referee isn't the strictest in card terms when it comes to the UEFA club tournaments, then he certainly can't be far off.

Just look at his record in these games over the years. He's shown 4+ cards in 44 of his last 52, although perhaps more telling that he's hit the 5+ mark in 39 of those.

Over 4.5 cards here is, perhaps understandably, is at 4/6, although it's worth noting Barcelona were one of the best-behaved teams in the league phase.

I prefer to focus on Benfica - 23 yellows and a red in their 10 matches so far - and Alvaro Carreras looks a player worth following here.

The former Manchester United youngster has been carded 12 times in 38 appearances this season, including against Barca in a thrilling league-stage game which ended 5-4 to the Catalans.

In this one, the left-back is set to go up against the in-form Lamine Yamal, who is Barca's most-fouled player this season, drawing 1.8 fouls per 90 minutes.

Having to pull the pacy winger back to stop an attack is more than possible - exactly the sort of foul which Zwayer will be quick to punish.

At 13/53.60, Carreras gets the nod for a card.

I also think there's some juice in Yamal's price of 2/13.00 for 2+ shots on target.

That game in Lisbon back in January was a wild, open affair, Yamal having four shots, of which two were on target.

He's actually landed the 2+ SOT bet in five of his last six Champions League outings and averages 1.71 shots per 90 in the competition this season.

Such stats make the odds appeal and I'll double the two legs up to form a Bet Builder which pays more than 9/110.00.