Jones Knows Notebook: Massive value in 7/5 Dominik Szoboszlai in PSG v Liverpool

Szoboszlai is Slot's secret attacking weapon

17 shots on target for Szoboszlai in last 13 playing as No.10

He's made a foul in ALL 13 of those games

Szoboszlai delivering in Slot's machine

"For an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up," Arne Slot said of Dominik Szoboszlai in October.

Szoboszlai has answered the call.

The midfield machine has become Slot's secret weapon in the final third, delivering eight goal involvements in his last 13 starts.

The Hungarian midfielder has sparked into life during this period whilst some of his teammates have been flagging. When the schedule ramps up and the intensity increases in terms of workload, Szoboszlai grits his teeth and maintains his performance levels.

What he does for this Liverpool team shouldn't be underestimated. He is basically two players in one.

Dominik Szoboszlai 36 appearances for Liverpool this season Goals 6 Assists 6 Shots 67 Shots per 90 2.4 Shots on Target 23 Shots on Target per 90 0.8 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0 Fouls 44 Fouls per 90 1.6 Fouls Won 24 Fouls Won per 90 0.9

With the ball, he has developed his game to become Liverpool's fourth attacker in their 4-3-3 system, using his clear football intelligence to make dangerous runs into the box which are proving hard for opposition teams to stop. His goals from central positions inside the box against Manchester City and Newcastle showcase his increased threat from a goalscoring point of view.

And without the ball, he is the leader of the Liverpool press. He chases lost causes, ruffles feathers and makes life generally uncomfortable for any opposition player that tries to play out from the back against the runaway league leaders.

His flexibility is an asset in this hybrid No. 10 role that Slot has found for him and a player whose attacking output is increasing, especially playing for such a relentless attacking team like Liverpool of course is bringing about plenty of betting opportunities to exploit.

And one to attack when Liverpool head to PSG on Wednesday night in the first leg of a tantalising Champions League knockout tie.

