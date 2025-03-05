UEFA Champions League

Jones Knows Notebook: Massive value in 7/5 Dominik Szoboszlai in PSG v Liverpool

Arne Slot has unlocked Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has unlocked Dominik Szoboszlai so back him against PSG

Fresh from tipping a 5/23.50 double in last week's column, Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - makes a strong case to back a Dominik Szoboszlai-inspired props play when Liverpool play PSG on Wednesday...

Recommended Bet

Szoboszlai delivering in Slot's machine

"For an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up," Arne Slot said of Dominik Szoboszlai in October.

Szoboszlai has answered the call.

The midfield machine has become Slot's secret weapon in the final third, delivering eight goal involvements in his last 13 starts.

The Hungarian midfielder has sparked into life during this period whilst some of his teammates have been flagging. When the schedule ramps up and the intensity increases in terms of workload, Szoboszlai grits his teeth and maintains his performance levels.

What he does for this Liverpool team shouldn't be underestimated. He is basically two players in one.

Dominik Szoboszlai

36 appearances for Liverpool this season

Goals

6

Assists

6

Shots

67

Shots per 90

2.4

Shots on Target

23

Shots on Target per 90

0.8

Yellow Cards

6

Red Cards

0

Fouls

44

Fouls per 90

1.6

Fouls Won

24

Fouls Won per 90

0.9

Powered by

Opta

With the ball, he has developed his game to become Liverpool's fourth attacker in their 4-3-3 system, using his clear football intelligence to make dangerous runs into the box which are proving hard for opposition teams to stop. His goals from central positions inside the box against Manchester City and Newcastle showcase his increased threat from a goalscoring point of view.

And without the ball, he is the leader of the Liverpool press. He chases lost causes, ruffles feathers and makes life generally uncomfortable for any opposition player that tries to play out from the back against the runaway league leaders.

His flexibility is an asset in this hybrid No. 10 role that Slot has found for him and a player whose attacking output is increasing, especially playing for such a relentless attacking team like Liverpool of course is bringing about plenty of betting opportunities to exploit.

And one to attack when Liverpool head to PSG on Wednesday night in the first leg of a tantalising Champions League knockout tie.

How to profit? Back 7/5 shot on Wednesday

As referenced above, Szoboszlai has developed into a key man for Slot playing in the at the tip of the midfield or as the false nine. In his last 13 appearances where he's started in that role, he's had a shot on target in 12 of those matches where his price has always been flirting around the Even money mark. In that period playing in that position, he's had 17 shots on target.

But he's not only effective with the ball, he is a disruptor for Slot and his fouls data is really strong when he plays in this central attacking role. Of those 13 games he's made a foul in every single one of them averaging 1.61 fouls committed per game in this role.

And thanks to the Bet Builder function with the Betfair Sportsbook, we can combine both these angles - Szoboszlai to have at least one shot on target and to make at least one foul - to generate a juicy price of 7/52.40 in Wednesday's clash.

For a bet that has landed in 12 of the last 13 games when he's played in this position, the fact we can get these which equates to an implied probability of around 40 per cent is a great edge in our favour.

I'd have this bet closer to 60 per cent probability which is 4/61.67 so we're getting a great chunk of value with Betfair who are by far the best price in the industry when combining the foul and the shot on target.

Recommended Bet

Back Szoboszlai to have a shot on target & to make at least one foul vs PSG

SBK7/5

Now read our full PSG v Liverpool betting preview & tips from James Eastham

Recommended bets

