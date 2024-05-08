Bet Builder Tips: Vini Jr and Sané part of 5/1 best bet at the Bernabéu

Vini Jr netted twice in leg one and can do so again

Laimer commited four fouls in Germany

Sane stepped up in Munich, he can do so again

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are expected to serve up a footballing feast in what promises to be a royal banquet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening in the second leg of the team's Champions League semi-final.

With the scores deadlocked at 2-2 after a pulsating first encounter, a place in the competition's final at Wembley is still very much up for grabs for both continental heavyweights and Real Madrid's 28th meeting with Bayern Munich could be the clubs' most thrilling tussle yet.

Ahead of the mayhem in Madrid, we've put together a four-legged Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder coming out priced at almost 5/16.00.

Leg #1 - Over 2.5 goals

Last week's first leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich was a showcase of razor-sharp attacking football with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid going for the jugular in Bavaria.

Four goals rattled the net in that frenetic 2-2 draw, though both outfits also spurned further opportunities to add to their tallies. For Real, that was the eighth time in ten Champions League fixtures where over 2.5 goals were scored, while seven of Bayern's last 11 matches in the competition have also produced at least three goals.

Indeed, Real (24) and Bayern (20) are two of the five sides to have hot the 20+ goal mark in the competition, with Carlo Ancelotto's Los Blancos averaging 2.5 goals per home game in all competitions this term.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, haven't kept a single clean sheet on the road in 2024, however, they have netted twice in six of their last seven.

Leg #2 - Konrad Laimer to commit 2+ fouls

Austrian workhorse Konrad Laimer put in a huge amount of graft for Bayern Munich in last week's first leg and the bustling midfielder made four tackles for Die Roten on an evening of high endeavour.

The 26-year-old also committed four fouls, which was twice as many as any of his teammates in Munich, and Laimer's foul count could be similarly high in Madrid on Wednesday.

Tasked with screening the Bayern backline, Laimer has been committing 2.5 fouls per 90 minutes in the Champions League overall this season - which is a big jump from his figure of 1.5 in the Bundesliga - and the anchorman has given away at least three free kicks in two of his last three appearances in the competition.

With home advantage last week, Bayern just about had the edge over Real Madrid in terms of possession last week (51.6% - 48.4%), though the figures could be reversed in Spain and that should pile even more defensive work onto Laimer's plate.

Leg #3 - Vinicius Junior to have 2+ shots on target

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior scored a picture book goal in last week's semi-final in Munich when he cooly converted a sumptuous Toni Kross through ball, and the 23-year-old is almost certain to be a central figure in Wednesday's rematch.

Vini Jr also fired home a nerveless penalty in the contest's dying embers and the Brazilian has found the target with three of his last four shots overall.

Vinicius has been averaging a relatively modest 1.1 shots on target per 90 minutes in the Champions League this term, though he has managed to land at least two attempts on target in 12 of his last 17 starts in all competitions.

Leg #4 - Leroy Sane to have 1+ shot

On an evening when several world-class forwards strutted their stuff, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane caught the eye as much as anyone and the 28-year-old slammed home a sensational goal in the second half to tie the scores at 1-1.

Sane managed to muster three attempts in last week's first leg overall and only Harry Kane (5) and Vinicius Junior (4) racked up more shots across the match than the German.

The German international has been averaging 2.6 and 3.1 shots per 90 minutes in the Champions League and Bundesliga respectively this season, and Sane looks a safe bet to let fly at least once in Madrid on Wednesday.

The winger's devastating pace could be a potent weapon on the counter for Bayern in the Spanish capital and Sane - who has clocked at least two shots in four of his last five outings in the Champions League - can create chances on his own accord.

