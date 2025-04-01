Premier League Player Stats Cheat Sheet: Fernandes & Gibbs-White among pick of midweek player props

Back Fulham duo to see yellow at 6/1 7.00

Manchester United go to high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday night and Betfair have boosted the odds on the visitors' captain having a shot on target.

Bruno Fernandes has had 12 shots on target in his last five matches and you can back him to have one or more against Forest at 1/1 boosted from 8/15.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor midweek Premier League preview

The Premier League is back with a full midweek fixture list, so let's look at some of the best player stats betting insights to fuel some top tips for the big games coming up - along with the pick of the head-to-heads worth backing in Betfair's new Build Ups markets.

Let's take a look at some stand-out player performance stats, bets and Build Ups picks.

The Gunners will have a load of possession here - Fulham have tired legs and broken hearts after their FA Cup loss at the weekend and have never won a league game at Arsenal, so it's all set up perfectly for Mikel Arteta's side.

And those tired minds and legs means Fulham are set up perfectly for fouls and cards, which is the market to look at for the visitors - especially Sasa Lukic and Antonee Robinson.

Lukic is a walking card machine at times, with 10 bookings to his name this season he's short at 15/82.88 for a card at the Emirates but it's hard to see how he'll fail to get one here - as he did in the reverse fixture.

He's even shorter at 13/82.63 for 3+ fouls, which has also landed in 10 games, and against the Gunners last time he was booked and gave away just one foul so a card looks like the better shout.

Robinson has seven bookings in the league this season, including one against Arsenal, and at some stage he will likely face the returning Bukayo Saka at some point - who is an expert at getting fouls and with the Emirates roaring his every touch they'll be all over Robinson evey time he lays a glove on the Gunners' star man.

He's had six games with multiple fouls but seven with a booking so at 11/53.20 we'll back Robinson to also see a card.

Recommended Bet Back Lukic & Robinson to be shown a card SBK 6/1

Betfair Build Ups - Back Declan Rice more shots on target than Raul Jimenez

It looks an odd one at first glance but the 11/53.20 on Declan Rice to have more shots on target than Raul Jimenez looks worth backing in a game where they may not be too much joy for Fulham.

The Gunners aren't exactly peppering the goal in the Premier League without a striker, but they're pretty hot defensively and although Jimenez scored against them at the Cottage Gabriel missed that game and at home they'll be a different proposition altogether.

Jimenez has drawn a blank in six of his last 10 and although Rice is hardly prolific he did hit the target against Fulham with one of three attempts, and with a goal and seven shots in his last three league games he's getting more involved as Arsenal struggle without a striker.

It could be a perfect storm for us.

Build Ups Bet: Back Declan Rice to have more shots on target than Raul Jimenez at 11/53.20

As mentioned in our Premier League stats sheet for in-form players, Jorgen Strand Larsen looks a player on the up thanks to the Wolves forward being a deadeye marksman with terrific accuracy, as he's got 66.7% of his shots on target this season.

The Norwegian has hit the target with 10 of his last 13 efforts on goal and in his last six Premier League starts he's had 2+ shots on target three times, so at home against West Ham we'll happily pull the trigger on Larsen having another 2+ shots on target at 15/82.88.

Our other Wolves stand-out is France Under 21 international Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who has thrived of late when operating in a more advanced role with three assists in his last two games.

He's 9/25.50 to register another assist here and you can also pair him up with his team-mate and back Larsen 2+ shots on target and Bellergarde anytine assist at 13/114.00.

Recommended Bet Back Larsen 2+ shots on target SBK 15/8

Betfair Build Ups - Back Jorgen Strand Larsen & Jarrod Bowen to combine for 3+ shots on target with Link Ups

We've got a nice little feature here to just bail us out a bit if Larsen doesn't quite hit his numbers while the excellent Jarrod Bowen manages to produce the goods like he so often does.

Bowen averages a shot on target every 90 minutes and managed two to go along with a goal and assist in the first meeting with Wolves. He's dangerous on the break and can conjure up something out of nothing so is always worth backing.

Back Larsen & Bowen to combine for 3+ shots on target at 8/52.60

Forest just look all wrong for Man Utd, with their disciplined, defensive approach likely to frustrate the visitors, while going forward the Tricky Trees make more out of their chances than anyone else, massively over performing their xG numders - thanks to Chris Wood's finishing and Morgan Gibbs-White's set-up play.

Gibbs-White scored and assisted at Old Trafford, but he's better at supplying the bullets than pulling the trigger so back him for an assist at home at 5/23.50 as he's had one in back-to-back Premier League games.

For Man Utd, Andy Schooler's Daily Bet Column picks out Patrick Dorgu for his eye-popping fouls against stats, which are worth a look, but it's all about Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd - who still has a touch of juice in his price of 1/12.00 for 3+ shots in the match.

That's landed in 13 league games this season, including against Forest, and if they shut up shop like they can he'll be forced to have pot shots from range - while he's also on the free-kicks.

Recommended Bet Back Gibbs-White assist & Fernandes 3+ shots SBK 11/2

Betfair Build Ups - Callum Hudson-Odoi most shots on target than Alejandro Garnacho

The stats look in Garnacho's favour on first glance as he's hit the target 10 more times than Hudson-Odoi and he did win this bet 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

This is the City Ground though, and Garnacho's numbers recently have been inflated by three shots on target against Leicester, Spurs and Southampton - not exactly defensive powerhouses - while Hudson-Odoi has two against Man City and Newcastle and one against Liverpool in his last seven games.

Back Hudson-Odoi more shots on target than Garnacho at 12/53.40