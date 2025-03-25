North Macedonia v Wales Bet Builder Tips: Back Dan James and defensive duo in 14/1 treble

Dan James the pick but defenders can hit the target for Wales

North Macedonia v Wales

Tuesday 25 March

Kick-off 19:45

Both sides got off to a winning start in World Cup qualifying and now Craig Bellamy takes his Wales side to Skopje to face North Macedonia and the chance to start with two wins from two.

With Belgium the obvious favourites in this group, the winners here will get an early leg up in what looks like a race for second and a play-off spot.

There's no Harry Wilson for Wales but Bellamy has the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dan James and David Brooks as attacking options, and options we should look at in terms of player props.

There are a couple of defenders that are well worth considering as well for a healthy return. Ben Davies and Neco Williams are both sneakily good at hitting the target.

Daniel James 36 appearances for Leeds this season Goals 12 Assists 9 Shots 99 Shots per 90 3.4 Shots on Target 36 Shots on Target per 90 1.2 Chances Created 44 Chances Created per 90 1.5

Leeds' James scored at the weekend against Kazakhstan to make it back-to-back games with a shot on target and five in his last five competitive internationals.

His pace will be a big asset in a tricky away game like this one for Wales, so at 8/111.73 for 1+ shot on target he's the base of our Bet Builder and the most confident leg of the three.

Our two wildcards very much fit into an expected game state, with set pieces and counter attacks key to Wales' gameplan in Skopje.

Wales skipper Davies is dangerous at set pieces and very much a goal threat, as he showed against Kazakhstan when he became the first Welshman since Gareth Bale in 2016 to score and assist in the same World Cup qualifying tie.

He's 7/24.50 for 1+ shot on target here, which he's managed in back-to-back games now. He's had a goal attempt in three straight so it's worth riding the hot hand.

Williams' pace on the break from full-back can be his route to the shot on target. He's had eight in his last 13 competitive internationals.

That's not a bad record for the 6/42.50 chance here who will likely be at left-back again, and that arguably increases his shooting opportunities with players more likely to cut in and shoot from wide positions.