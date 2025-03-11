Match Ups

Liverpool v PSG: Back Kvaratskhelia to beat Salah using Betfair Build Ups

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool in the Champions League
Mohamed Salah may be a goal threat but Kvaratskhelia is backed to hit the target more at Anfield

After a stunning display in the first leg, Paul Higham fancies Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to hit the target more than Mohamed Salah in the second leg of their Champions League tie at Anfield on Tuesday...

Liverpool vs PSG
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime Video

Match Ups - Dangerous Kvaratskhelia shots too hot for Salah

Liverpool got the victory last week but had some dodgy PSG finishing and an inspired Alisson to thank for it - but the job is by no means done and the return at Anfield promises to be a cracker.

The Reds will surely be more of an attacking force, but even as the home side they may be more dangerous on the break as the French giants will have to drive forward in search of a goal - and that makes picking out a Build Ups bet here even more intriguing.

We just have to go with Mohamed Salah for the hosts, but he certainly worth taking on with one of PSG's two stars Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - but we'll go with Georgian star Kvaratskhelia to have more shots on target than Salah at 15/82.88.

Kvaratskhelia had a brilliant goal ruled out for offside last week and was a constant menace for PSG - he's 5/23.50 to score this time around at Anfield, with Salah shorter at 7/52.40 but while the Egyptian may well be a better bet to find the net, for volume of shots then the PSG man looks the man to back.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

14 appearances for PSG this season

Goals

4

Assists

3

Shots

34

Shots per 90

3.3

Shots on Target

15

Shots on Target per 90

1.5

Chances Created

25

Chances Created per 90

2.4

Powered by

Opta

The bare stats from last week make Kvaratskhelia a no-brainer. He had five attempts on goal with four of them hitting the target - ironically the only time he managed to beat Alisson the goal was chalked off.

Salah, meanwhile, drew a blank. And it's quite a theme for his shots on target stats of late as if you take out penalties he's only hit the target in three of his last six from open play.

Overall in the Champions League this season, Salah averages 1.05 shots on target per 90 minutes played, while Kvaratskhelia is way better at 2.36 - albeit from a much smaller sample size and inflated by last week's exploits.

It still gives us a glimpse of just how often the speedy Georgian manages to get a shot away and his accuracy is right up there too, so if PSG are on the front foot again then he looks a great bet to hit the target more than Liverpool's top marksman.

Recommended Bet

Back Kvaratskhelia more shots on target than Salah

SBK15/8

Now read our full Liverpool v PSG match preview & best bets from James Eastham

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta Premier League preview for Betfair
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions
English Premier League

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Bournemouth in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 5/1

  • Andy Robson
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Rayo vs Celta
View predictions

Bournemouth vs Newcastle
View predictions

Sunderland vs Aston Villa
View predictions

Paris vs Strasbourg
View predictions

Torino vs Atalanta
View predictions

Cremonese vs Parma
View predictions

Frankfurt vs Union Berlin
View predictions

Bristol City vs Oxford
View predictions

Mallorca vs Atlético
View predictions

Auxerre vs Toulouse
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Millwall v Watford: Oppose misfiring Lions in shots bet and cash in on cards

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer