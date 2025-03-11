Liverpool v PSG: Back Kvaratskhelia to beat Salah using Betfair Build Ups
After a stunning display in the first leg, Paul Higham fancies Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to hit the target more than Mohamed Salah in the second leg of their Champions League tie at Anfield on Tuesday...
-
Kvaratskhelia had four shots on target in Paris last week
-
Salah held without a shot in first leg
-
-
Liverpool vs PSG
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime Video
Match Ups - Dangerous Kvaratskhelia shots too hot for Salah
Liverpool got the victory last week but had some dodgy PSG finishing and an inspired Alisson to thank for it - but the job is by no means done and the return at Anfield promises to be a cracker.
The Reds will surely be more of an attacking force, but even as the home side they may be more dangerous on the break as the French giants will have to drive forward in search of a goal - and that makes picking out a Build Ups bet here even more intriguing.
We just have to go with Mohamed Salah for the hosts, but he certainly worth taking on with one of PSG's two stars Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - but we'll go with Georgian star Kvaratskhelia to have more shots on target than Salah at 15/82.88.
Kvaratskhelia had a brilliant goal ruled out for offside last week and was a constant menace for PSG - he's 5/23.50 to score this time around at Anfield, with Salah shorter at 7/52.40 but while the Egyptian may well be a better bet to find the net, for volume of shots then the PSG man looks the man to back.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
14 appearances for PSG this season
Goals
4
Assists
3
Shots
34
Shots per 90
3.3
Shots on Target
15
Shots on Target per 90
1.5
Chances Created
25
Chances Created per 90
2.4
The bare stats from last week make Kvaratskhelia a no-brainer. He had five attempts on goal with four of them hitting the target - ironically the only time he managed to beat Alisson the goal was chalked off.
Salah, meanwhile, drew a blank. And it's quite a theme for his shots on target stats of late as if you take out penalties he's only hit the target in three of his last six from open play.
Overall in the Champions League this season, Salah averages 1.05 shots on target per 90 minutes played, while Kvaratskhelia is way better at 2.36 - albeit from a much smaller sample size and inflated by last week's exploits.
It still gives us a glimpse of just how often the speedy Georgian manages to get a shot away and his accuracy is right up there too, so if PSG are on the front foot again then he looks a great bet to hit the target more than Liverpool's top marksman.
Now read our full Liverpool v PSG match preview & best bets from James Eastham
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
