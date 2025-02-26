Liverpool v Newcastle: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 13/5 Isak to outshoot Salah

Isak is not far behind Salah for shot accuracy this season

Liverpool v Newcastle

Wednesday 26 February, 20:15 kick-off

Liverpool and Newcastle have produced some classic matches over the years and, with the Reds closing in on the title and the Magpies buoyed by their 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, we could be in for a thriller at Anfield on Wednesday.

The teams will meet again in the League Cup final in a few weeks so will get the measure of each other here. Two men are likely to be central to their respective teams' chances.

Mo Salah and Alexander Isak both scored in the 3-3 at St James' Park earlier this season and both have been in scintillating form this season. With that in mind, Betfair have paired them in a Match Up and we are going to take advantage of the price on one outshooting the other.

Back Isak to beat Salah in Betfair Match Up

Salah is the Premier League's top goalscorer with 25 goals in 27 league games and has scored in his last six apperances. He has been unstoppable this term and is arguably enjoying the season of his life.

Alexander Isak is joint-second in the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals in his 24 appearances. When it comes to shot accuracy the Newcastle man is at 50% with the Liverpool forward on 53%.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 11 Mohamed Salah Liverpool English Premier League 14 Alexander Isak Newcastle Salah Isak Appearances 38 34 Goals 29 23 Shots 130 99 Shots on target 61 46 Assists 18 6 Chances created 89 42 Passes 1155 658 Fouls 25 27 Fouls won 39 14 Yellow cards 1 1 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

As you can see, Salah has more shots on target than Isak, albeit with the Liverpool man achieving his total in three games more than the Magpies forward has played.

So why are we backing Isak to have more shots on target than Salah at Anfield tonight?

We won't pretend the bet isn't a risk but we believe the price of 13/53.60 reflects that and think it is worth a go with a Match Up.

Ten of Isak's Premier League goals have come on the road this season so he isn't daunted by an away trip. He has nowhere near as many as assists as Salah and, while the Egyptian relishes setting up his team-mates, the Swede concentrates on scoring rather than creating.

Isak has emerged as one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League in 2024/25 and if, he wants to prove that he can truly mix it with the best, carrying the fight to the title favourites is an ideal opportunity for him.

Liverpool are in brilliant form but Wolves, Ipswich and even Manchester United have scored at Anfield in 2025, so there are good reasons to think that Newcastle can register, whatever the result. If they do that then Isak will be in the thick of the action.