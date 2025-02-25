Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 6/5 Mateta to outshoot Watkins

Mateta scored a hat-trick in this fixture last season

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League home games against Aston Villa (L1) and that run includes a 5-0 hammering of the Villans in this fixture last season.

In November the teams drew 2-2 at Villa Park which suggests that Oliver Glasner is not daunted by taking on Unai Emery in a tactical battle of wits.

On the downside for the hosts, their away form has been much stronger than their home record of late. Palace have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D3 L4) and lost their last two at Selhurst Park.

But Villa's away form - they have lost six of their last eight on the road - and Palace's strong recent record against Tuesday night's opponents means we favour the hosts.

If the Eagles are to succeed here then we expect their French striker to be at the heart of the action.

Back Mateta to beat Watkins in Betfair Match Up

In Palace's 5-0 win against Villa in this fixture last season, Jean-Philippe Mateta netted a hat-trick and provided one assist. Emery's defenders must dread the sight of the Eagles man.

On top of that, the Frenchman, has four goals and three assists over all against Villa, and has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against the west Midlands club than he has against any other opponent. Those are irresistible stats and we cannot let him go unbacked.

With all of this in mind, we were surprised to find that Mateta was 6/52.20 to have more shots on target than Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 14 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace English Premier League 11 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Mateta Watkins Appearances 37 38 Goals 14 16 Shots 70 84 Shots on target 33 40 Assists 2 8 Chances created 29 25 Passes 420 415 Fouls 27 29 Fouls won 28 33 Yellow cards 2 2 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

Then again, the table shows that Watkins has had more shots on target this season than Mateta. The England man is a fine player but he has played one more game than the Frenchman and we think that tonight the Palace star could have the edge.

Home advantage should count for plenty with a lively Selhurst Park crowd keen to see their team bring their excellent way form back to south London.

Watkins had an off day in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday and was withdrawn. With Marcus Rashford's pace an excellent option off the bench for Villa, it is possible that Watkins won't complete the 90 here.

Mateta's fine form against Villa is the clincher though and means we are prepared to back him at 6/52.20 to register more shots on target than Watkins manages tonight.