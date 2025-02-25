Bet Builder Tips for Tuesday: Four to back up to 12/1

Kick off the night by backing goals at the Amex at 12/1 13.00

Brighton have won each of their last three home league games against Bournemouth and, with the Seagulls beating Chelsea 3-0 in their last home game, ending a run of five without a win at the Amex Stadium (D3 L2), the hosts want to make their ground a fortress once again.

That won't be easy against Bournemouth who are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games, winning five and drawing two. The Cherries have scored at least twice in their last eight on the road, the longest run by a side in the competition since Liverpool between May and December 2021 (10).

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against Bournemouth

than he has any other side (4 goals, 1 assist), so let's add him to the Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score in Both Halves and Mitoma score or assist SBK 12/1

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League home games against Aston Villa (L1), beating

them 5-0 in this exact fixture last term. This season, the reverse fixture in November finished 2-2, indicating that the Eagles still know how to get a result against Unai Emery's team.

Mind you, Palace have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D3 L4), losing the last

two in a row. Villa, meanwhile, have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games (W1 D1). With both teams struggling, there could be value in backing the draw.

With four goals and three assists, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has been directly involved in more

Premier League goals against Aston Villa than he has versus any other opponent. That includes a hat-trick in last season's 5-0.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw and Mateta to score SBK 17/2

Wolves won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Craven Cottage and are something of a bogey team for the west Londoners who have won just one of their last nine against the Old Gold. In their last match at Molineux, Wolves beat Aston Villa but it is hard to trust the hosts as they have lost more Premier League home games than any other non-promoted side so far this season.

We are reluctant to back either side in the match odds but, with the teams producing five goals when they last met, we are prepared to back overs. Wolves' Matheus Cunha has scored 13 goals in 25 Premier League games this season, so we'll take him to get on the scoresheet.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals and Cunha to score SBK 4/1

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League matches, both played on the road, so returning to Stamford Bridge to host bottom club Southampton is the ideal opportunity to return to winning ways. Enzo Maresca's men won the reverse fixture 5-1 and he would love to see his side break out of the doldrums with an emphatic victory. We will back them to get by using the Asian Handicap market.

The Blues have only failed to score in one of their last 25 Premier League home games (60 goals scored in

total). However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 at Stamford Bridge, so we think BTTS is a goer.