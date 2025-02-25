Bet Builder Tips for Tuesday: Four to back up to 12/1
Get Bet Builder tips for all four of Tuesday's Premier League matches as Chelsea try to end their losing run at home to bottom of the table Southampton...
-
Kick off the night by backing goals at the Amex at 12/113.00
-
Cunha and Mateta backed to score on Tuesday evening
-
Chelsea backed for a big home win at 7/24.50
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Brighton v Bournemouth, 19:30 - Mitouma backed in 12/1 bet
Brighton have won each of their last three home league games against Bournemouth and, with the Seagulls beating Chelsea 3-0 in their last home game, ending a run of five without a win at the Amex Stadium (D3 L2), the hosts want to make their ground a fortress once again.
That won't be easy against Bournemouth who are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games, winning five and drawing two. The Cherries have scored at least twice in their last eight on the road, the longest run by a side in the competition since Liverpool between May and December 2021 (10).
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against Bournemouth
than he has any other side (4 goals, 1 assist), so let's add him to the Bet Builder.
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, 19:30 - Mateta the man in 17/2 shot
Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League home games against Aston Villa (L1), beating
them 5-0 in this exact fixture last term. This season, the reverse fixture in November finished 2-2, indicating that the Eagles still know how to get a result against Unai Emery's team.
Mind you, Palace have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D3 L4), losing the last
two in a row. Villa, meanwhile, have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games (W1 D1). With both teams struggling, there could be value in backing the draw.
With four goals and three assists, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has been directly involved in more
Premier League goals against Aston Villa than he has versus any other opponent. That includes a hat-trick in last season's 5-0.
Wolves v Fulham, 19:30 - Cunha key to 4/1 double
Wolves won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Craven Cottage and are something of a bogey team for the west Londoners who have won just one of their last nine against the Old Gold. In their last match at Molineux, Wolves beat Aston Villa but it is hard to trust the hosts as they have lost more Premier League home games than any other non-promoted side so far this season.
We are reluctant to back either side in the match odds but, with the teams producing five goals when they last met, we are prepared to back overs. Wolves' Matheus Cunha has scored 13 goals in 25 Premier League games this season, so we'll take him to get on the scoresheet.
Chelsea v Southampton, 20:15 - Easy Chelsea win in 7/2 bet
Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League matches, both played on the road, so returning to Stamford Bridge to host bottom club Southampton is the ideal opportunity to return to winning ways. Enzo Maresca's men won the reverse fixture 5-1 and he would love to see his side break out of the doldrums with an emphatic victory. We will back them to get by using the Asian Handicap market.
The Blues have only failed to score in one of their last 25 Premier League home games (60 goals scored in
total). However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 at Stamford Bridge, so we think BTTS is a goer.
Now read more Premier League previews and get our experts' best bets
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting: Birmingham strongly backed at 9/1 to win 2025/26 title
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props