Arsenal v Aston Villa: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 9/2 Rogers to outshoot Havertz
Build Ups, Betfair's exciting new player-betting tool, launched this week and we are using them on Saturday to recommend a bet on Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers to outshoot Arsenal's Kai Havertz at the Emirates...
Betfair Builds Up for Saturday's 17:30 kick-off
Villa forward at 9/25.50 can outshoot Arsenal man at Emirates
Football evolves. Betting evolves. Then every so often there is an exciting quantum leap forward.
Betfair's new Build Ups tool allows you to customise your player-based bets like never before, with three different ways to do so.
First off there is Match Ups, that pits player against player. Think your star striker will outscore his opposite number this weekend? Then bet accordingly. It's a game within a game.
Link Ups involves two players but is based on one outcome. Want to back Diogo Jota and Mo Salah to accrue three shots on target between them? Here you can.
Lastly, there is Double Ups. Do you suspect a mercurial midfielder will rack up several shots but also be carded? The combine bets on both in a Double Up.
Want to know more about these brilliant new features? All the information needed is here.
And now to Saturday's big game in the Premier League - the 17:30 televised Arsenal v Aston Villa clash - where we have come up with a Match Ups wager that pits two forwards against each other.
Match Ups - Rogers to have more shots on target than Havertz
On the face of it, backing Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers to have more shots on target than Arsenal's Kai Havertz at the Emirates on Saturday is a brave outside bet.
As you can see Havertz has had a healthy number of shots on target this season. Among Arsenal players, he is second only to Bukayo Saka (18)
Kai Havertz
21 appearances for Arsenal this season
Shots on Target
21
Shots on Target per 90
1
Rogers' total is lower and he is some way behind Villa's Ollie Watkins who has 26 shots on target this term - more than any other player for either club.
Morgan Rogers
33 appearances for Aston Villa this season
Shots on Target
19
Shots on Target per 90
0.6
But perhaps at this stage of the season fortune favours the brave.
The German has only once hit more than one shot on target in his last five league appearances.
With Saka and Gabriel Jesus ruled out by injury, the Gunners need Havertz to step up and help their title challenge. But at the moment he is failing to do that. He thrives on confidence and, at the moment, that is in short supply.
Perhaps he is struggling to handle the pressure of playing for a club that finished second in the last two seasons and is aiming to go one better this term. If so, the Emirates crowd could be a weight on his shoulders this Saturday, instead of the inspiration he needs to light up the game.
At 22, Rogers plays with kind of enterprise and confidence that can sometimes be lacking from Havertz's performances.
Rogers had a shot on the target in the 1-0 win at Everton in midweek and mustered another when Villa hosted Brighton in his previous appearance.
To score a goal you need to hit the target and that's where recent form favours Rogers. The Villa man has found the back of the net in three of his last five, Havertz just two.
A trip to Arsenal is the kind of big occasion that Rogers should relish. His manager, Unai Emery, would love to get a result against his former-club, just as he did last season when Villa won this fixture 2-0 and dented the Gunners' title hopes.
Emery may encourage Rogers and his team-mates to shoot whenever they get a sight of goal, especially as Arsenal keeper David Raya has not always been at his best recently.
For all of these reasons, and the odds on offer, we believe it is worth taking a chance on Rogers hitting more shots on target than Havertz.
