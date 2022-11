A Betfair punter boosted their World Cup wager pot by winning £2K from a £10 bet thanks to Rodrigo Bentacur's double for Tottenham against Leeds.

Spurs were trailing 3-2 in what would have been a famous victory for the Yorkshire club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The punter had backed Uruguyan Bentacur to score two goals or more at 200/1.

The bet looked unlikely to land as the match entered its final 10 minutes.

But then, in the 81st minute, Bentancur fired Spurs level for the third time in the match via a wicked deflection off Luke Ayling.

Two minutes later the Spurs midfielder broke into the box again to tap in Dejan Kulusevski's low cross.

The goal left boss Antonio Conte breathing a huge sigh of relief as Spurs secured the win that keeps them fourth in the Premier League. They are 2.186/5 for a top four finish.

The Betfair punter, who turned £10 into over £2K, went into the World Cup break celebrating a massive win.