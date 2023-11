11 Betfair punters backed Jackson hat-trick

Punter won nearly £1200 from £15 stake

1-4 correct score matched at 189/1 190.00

Betfair punters were celebrating after the dramatic Tottenham v Chelsea clash on Monday night saw cards, goals and shots backers rewarded.

One bettor won £1,172 from a £15 stake in the first-half by backing Papa Matar Sarr and Levi Colwill to be booked plus Dejan Kulusevski to score.

Another punter won almost exactly the same amount with a £5 Bet Builder on an extremely eventftul night in north London.

Kulusevski's goal put the hosts' 1-0 up inside six minutes and Son had a goal ruled out for offside.

After Spurs' Cristian Romero had been dismissed, however, Chelsea got a lifeline and Cole Palmer levelled things up from the penalty spot.

Betfair punters made easy work of that #TOTCHE first half...



This £5 Bet Builder returned £1,174.32 at 234/1:



Son 1+ First Half SOT

Jackson 1+ First Half SOT

Gallagher 1+ First Half Foul

Udogie 1+ First Half Foul

Sarr 1+ First Half Foul

Jackson 1+ First Half... -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 7, 2023

1-4 correct score backed at 189/1 190.00

Spurs went down to nine men with the second-half sending off of Destiny Udogie. Chelsea took advantage and Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick which 11 Betfair punters backed.

The 1-4 scoreline was matched at a high of 190.0189/1 on the Betfair Exchange. It was a night when five goals were scored and five disallowed in controversial circumstances.

There was success too for Betting.Betfair.com football editor Alex Boyes who picked a winning cards four-fold when making his debut on Football...Only Bettor podcast.

Over 5.5 cards

Over 2.5 cards each

Jackson + Romero carded



Called expertly by @alexzanderboyes



THIS is why you listen to Football...Only Bettor! pic.twitter.com/DpXskqIYML -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 6, 2023

With the Champions League returning today to kick-off three night's of European football there should be more opportunities to back winners on Betfair.

