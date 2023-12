Xmas came early for Befair punter

£15 stake on Euro football 7-fold wins £8K+

Late Lille equaliser saves the bet

Christmas arrived a week early for the Betfair punter who won more than £8K from a seven-fold football acca from an £15 stake.

The remarkable European football betting feat included two correct scores, including a 0-2 away win for Inter in Serie A and a late equaliser for Lille at PSG to make it 1-1.

Along the way there were bets on some of European football's biggest names, with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid doing the business for the bettor.

Bayern

Real Madrid

PSV

Lille 1-1 PSG

Lazio 0-2 Inter

Antwerp/Anderlecht Draw

Genk



Kane and Bellingham help Betfair winner

Is our winner an England fan? They were certainly grateful to Harry Kane who struck twice for Bayern in their 3-0 win over Stuttgart.

Jude Bellingham got the Madrid goals going as he broke the deadlock in their 4-1 victory over Villareal.

There was no doubt where the drama was in this bet as the bettor waited to see if their seven-fold would be a pre-Christmas cracker or a turkey.

They backed Lille (LOSC) and PSG to draw 1-1 in Ligue 1 but that looked unlikely as the match drifted into added time with the score 0-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's penalty.

But then Jonathan David struck for the hosts in the 94th minute and they hung on to draw 1-1.

The young American's goal proved crucial to a stunning piece of betting. Here's hoping there are more Big Winners on Betfair this Christmas.

