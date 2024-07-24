Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins €79,350 from €5 stake
It has been a week of big winner with Betfair as another lucky punter turned a €5 stake into over €79k thanks to a magnificent 15,869/1 five-fold...
-
Punter turns €5 into €79,350 on football five-fold
-
Pre-season friendly bet paid out at odds of 15,869/1
-
Check out another big winner on Betfair this week here
Punter turns €5 Stake into €79k
A week of big winners with Betfair continues as another lucky punter managed to land a 15,869/1 five-fold on this week's pre-season friendlies.
The Luxembourg-based customer staked €5 on an over 2.5 first half goals five-fold that went on to win securing them a payout of €79,350.
Not needing to wait until the second-half the lucky bettor managed to correctly predict that Gimnastica Segoviana v Valladolid, Ourense v Deportivo, Weymouth v Eastleigh, Harrogate v Sheffield United, and Dynamo Kiev v Partizan Belgrade would have over 2.5 goals in the first 45 minutes of their matches.
15,869/1 winner 🤯🤯-- Betfair (@Betfair) July 24, 2024
A Luxembourg-based Betfair customer has won €79k after landing this remarkable 5-fold! pic.twitter.com/GBbnxtvEj4
The winning half-time scores
Gimnastica Segoviana 1-2 Valladolid
Ourense 0-3 Deportivo
Weymouth 2-1 Eastleigh
Harrogate 1-2 Sheffield United
Dynamo Kiev 3-1 Partizan
Betfair's second big winner of the week
This big winner was the second huge payout of the week from Betfair as on Sunday one lucky punter managed to land a 1,037/1 double also on pre-season friendlies.
Picking out 66/167.00 shots Pathumtani Utd to beat Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund and 16/117.00 outsiders Nimes to see off fellow French team Marseille.
From a £10 stake the winning bettor managed to take home £10,370 in what has been a huge week for betting on pre-season friendlies.
With this particular bet a few other punters were also on the double with a £1 stake winner returning £1,037, a £2 stake winner returning £2,074, and a £5 stake winner returning £1,739 having cashed out.
Congratulations to those winning punters this week and make sure to stay tuned to betting.betfair for more insight, previews and top tips in the lead up to the start of the domestic football seasons.
Now read Premier League 2024/25: Man City biggest price to win title since 2017/18 season at 13/10
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: 9/2 double looks overpriced
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back USA win against Germany at 10/3
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks