Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins €79,350 from €5 stake

Punter turns €5 into €79,350 on football five-fold

Pre-season friendly bet paid out at odds of 15,869/1

Punter turns €5 Stake into €79k

A week of big winners with Betfair continues as another lucky punter managed to land a 15,869/1 five-fold on this week's pre-season friendlies.

The Luxembourg-based customer staked €5 on an over 2.5 first half goals five-fold that went on to win securing them a payout of €79,350.

Not needing to wait until the second-half the lucky bettor managed to correctly predict that Gimnastica Segoviana v Valladolid, Ourense v Deportivo, Weymouth v Eastleigh, Harrogate v Sheffield United, and Dynamo Kiev v Partizan Belgrade would have over 2.5 goals in the first 45 minutes of their matches.

The winning half-time scores

Gimnastica Segoviana 1-2 Valladolid

Ourense 0-3 Deportivo

Weymouth 2-1 Eastleigh

Harrogate 1-2 Sheffield United

Dynamo Kiev 3-1 Partizan

Betfair's second big winner of the week

This big winner was the second huge payout of the week from Betfair as on Sunday one lucky punter managed to land a 1,037/1 double also on pre-season friendlies.

Picking out 66/167.00 shots Pathumtani Utd to beat Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund and 16/117.00 outsiders Nimes to see off fellow French team Marseille.

From a £10 stake the winning bettor managed to take home £10,370 in what has been a huge week for betting on pre-season friendlies.

With this particular bet a few other punters were also on the double with a £1 stake winner returning £1,037, a £2 stake winner returning £2,074, and a £5 stake winner returning £1,739 having cashed out.

Congratulations to those winning punters this week