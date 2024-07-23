Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £10k with £10 pre-season friendly double

Punter turns £10 into £10,370 on football double

Pre-season friendly double paid out at odds of 1037/1

Five other punters score big with the same bet from £1 stake

Punter turns £10 Stake into £10k

One Betfair punter was left celebrating this weekend as their pre-season friendly double went on to land at at odds of 1037/1.

The first selection of the Sunday double saw huge outsiders Pathumthani United to beat last season's Champions league runners up Borussia Dortmund.

At 66/167.00 the Thai outfit were given no chance by the Betfair Sportsbook but the savvy punter was overjoyed to see them steamroll Dortmund 4-0.

A huge upset at the odds and the level both teams are known for playing at in their respective countries. However, although it was a pre-season friendly Dortmund still put out a strong team with the likes of Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Niklas Sule all starting the game.

With the biggest price of the two legs of the double in, attention turned to the all french tie of Marseille v Nimes, where the away team were 16/117.00 to beat the hosts at the Centre d'entrainement Robert-Louis-Dreyfus.

Pathum United (66/1) beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a pre-season friendly!



Nimes (16/1), who play in the third tier of French football, defeated Marseille.



Five punters won over £1k on the double, including this huge winner 👇🎊 pic.twitter.com/6l58hzmwyR -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 22, 2024

Nimes managed two goals either side of half-time to pull off the second shock result of the day and land the 1037/1 double for the punter with a 2-0 win.

Combining both the 66/167.00 of Pathumthani United to beat Borussia Dortmund and 16/117.00 of Nimes to beat Marseille, the punter landed £10,370 from a £10 stake.

A few other punters were also on the double with a £1 stake winner returning £1,037, a £2 stake winner returning £2,074, and a £5 stake winner returning £1,739 having cashed out.

So it's hats off to our winning punters who can thoroughly enjoy the next few weeks before the domestic football season kicks back into gear.

