Betfair punters wins £6 from 60p stake

Four days and 13 winning bets in around the world acca

A Betfair punter was celebrating on Sunday after golfer Scottie Scheffler's win at the Players Championship completed a 13-fold acca that started with Thursday's football and saw them scoop £6K from a 60p stake.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Talk about making minimum investment for maximum profit.

Talk about having nerves of steel, to see the 12 bets come in on Thursday then have to wait for the 13th - at by far the biggest price - to win on Sunday.

One of you landed this 10,016/1 13-fold winner which reads like a gap year plan...



Highlights included Indonesia, India, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay for this 60p bet that returned over £6k! pic.twitter.com/p4H6FCOmhH -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 13, 2023

Arsenal, Man Utd and Scottie Scheffler

Arsenal and Manchester United were both involved with the bettor correctly backing the draw when the Gunners went to Sporting Lisbon and the home win as the Red Devils hosted Real Betis.

Apart from those two matches it was a whirlwind around the world acca for our lucky punter with winners in included Indonesia, India, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

It all came down to the Players Championship at Sawgrass where Scheffler did the business after the bettor backed him at 11.010/1. He's now the 9.89/1 favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the Masters next month.

It was a stunning bit of betting and comes at the perfect moment, with the Cheltenham Festival - the biggest horse racing event of the year - starting tomorrow.