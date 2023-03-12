</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-1-cheltenham-runners-honeysuckle-is-in-great-order-at-home-120323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Honeysuckle is in great order at home</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham-v-arsenal-betting-tips-gunners-to-grind-out-another-win-100323-1063.html">Fulham v Arsenal: Gunners to grind out another win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-wolves-goals-may-be-sparse-at-st-james'-park-100323-719.html">Newcastle v Wolves: Goals may be sparse at St James' Park</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-from-to-090323-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders from 2/1 to 17/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-1-cheltenham-runners-honeysuckle-is-in-great-order-at-home-120323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Honeysuckle is in great order at home</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-will-lahore-go-easy-again-120323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Will Lahore go easy?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-t20-tips-crash-bang-hosts-transformed-100323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second T20 Tips: Crash Bang hosts transformed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-another-run-fest-on-the-cards-110323-194.html">Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Another run fest on the cards</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Yousaf slightly ahead going into SNP TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-5-tips-zverev-vulnerable-against-ruusuvuori-120323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 5 Tips: Zverev vulnerable against Ruusuvuori</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-4-tips-favourites-dominate-the-saturday-schedule-110323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 4 Tips: Favourites dominate the Saturday schedule</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-3-tips-cressy-should-have-too-much-for-tabilo-100323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 3 Tips: Cressy should have too much for Tabilo</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-players-championship-in-play-tips-morikawa-the-early-favourite-at-sawgrass-090323-167.html">The Punter's Players Championship In-Play Blog: Scheffler two clear at Sawgrass</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-players-championship-and-kenya-open-070323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Players Championship and Kenya Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-players-championship-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-at-50-1-070323-719.html">The Players Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley at 50/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-12">12 March 2023</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1", "name": "Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1", "description": "There's no holding back from our top tipster Tony Calvin on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as he puts up seven bets for Tuesday's action, with tips ranging...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-12T17:49:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-12T18:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.320x180.png", "articleBody": "There's no holding back from our top tipster Tony Calvin on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as he puts up seven bets for Tuesday's action, with tips ranging from 11/2 up to 33/1... Two bets for Tony in the Supreme Going for an each-way play in the Arkle Last year's winner backed with an outsider in the Ultima One tip but two bets in the Boodles I am half-hoping that I draw a tipping blank next week as, in a rare moment of light-heartedness and weakness, I agreed to do a series of those pathetic "Boom, I've actually tipped a winner, don't you know?" shots for social media at Betfair's Cheltenham Festival Preview show. I am actually dreading any of the variations I filmed playing out on Twitter. Well, that is what the mute button is for, I suppose - and tipping at big prices helps lessen the likelihood of them appearing - but, jokes aside, let's get down to the more serious business of finding the aforementioned winners. Good to soft ground, possibly deeper? I am probably in the unique position of having not written any ante-post tipping articles going into the Festival (though I will outline where I have given a firm nod to a few on the Weighed In podcasts) and that unencumbered view will hopefully lead to a more open mindset. You can be unhealthily glued to long-held tipping positions. Of course, one thing that will never change in this column and that is our housekeeping note as regards the ground. Literally, the first text I woke up to on Sunday morning - and this is a very sad reflection of my life - was "GoingStick is currently same as first day last year when CH broke course record." That was 6.3 (though it was last updated at 3.30pm on Saturday), though they subsequently had another 1.5mm overnight and they were calling the ground soft, good to soft in places, on Sunday morning. There is more rain due on Sunday tonight, and into Monday, but, right or wrong, I am going to work on the basis of largely good to soft ground, maybe a touch deeper. As long as they don't get a deluge - and some forecasts are suggesting we get 20mm before racing on Tuesday, others far less - and it turns borderline heavy, I am happy to be writing this column at this early stage and on that basis. We won't really know until Tuesday, anyway. Two win-only bets in the Supreme Right, let's get the ball rolling, so on to the Supreme at 13:30. Looking at the race, the first thing that struck me was that Willie Mullins has four in here and he could have also confirmed Gaelic Warrior, Impaire Et Passe and Hunters Yarn on Sunday morning. Some bullets to fire later on in the week, then. As it is, the race is probably even more competitive than I was expecting it to be, even a few days ago, so my belief that Il Etait Temps was a rock-solid each way play has come under severe questioning. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#il-etait-temps-fr" title=""] Facile Vega and Marine Nationale remain underpriced to me (though the latter has drifted markedly in recent days, having hit a low of [3.1] in Betfair's ante-post market at one stage) and I have kind of come round to thinking that the Irish may not be all they have cracked up to be perhaps. So all may not be lost on my ante-post nibble on Rare Edition (scoped badly after being beaten at Huntingdon, having been very impressive in beating subsequent Grade 2 Dovecote winner at Kempton in a good time) and Paul Nicholls's Tolworth winner Tahmuras should not be readily dismissed. I put up Il Etait Temps each way on the preview show earlier in the week (and backed him accordingly), and I still think he is the bet in the race as the form of his 9 ½-length defeat of Inthepocket is the best on show here (backed up by the time figure), but I am going to stick him up here win-only at [7.4] or bigger. Back Il Etait Temps in 13:30 Cheltenham @ 7.4+ Quite simply, the place part of the bet has become a touch unappealing given the depth of the field. I'd rather play two win-only and the other bet is the aforementioned Rare Edition at [34.0] or bigger. I would anticipate you getting bigger than those odds on the day, so you may want to wait - certainly don't chase his price down below 25/1 - but, that said, the market should be giving him more love for his soft ground Kempton win as it is. Back Rare Edition in 13:30 Cheltenham @ 34.0+ Saint is worth an each-way tickle in the Arkle I have backed Saint Roi ante-post, each way, in the Arkle at 14:10 but, in truth, that was primarily because I didn't think we would get three places on the day and thought I was getting a snide bet. With nine entered, we are obviously still getting three places - and it is 40/1 bar the front four in the market - and so he remains a bet at 8/1 each way with the Sportsbook. Back Saint Roi E/W in 14:10 Cheltenham @ 8/1 I have a lot of time for the front three in the market and maybe I am playing for just a place, but he was the best hurdler of these (fourth in last year's Champion Hurdle, as well as winning a County Hurdle by 4 ½ lengths in 2020) and the race will be run to suit his closing style. It is clearly not ideal that he comes here on the back of a mishap last time and he could be taken off his feet early doors , but it was an incredibly soft unseat last time and the ground may help on the latter front, and let us not forget he is already a Grade 1 winner over fences. He is worth a small tickle. Last year's winner can go close in Ultima but don't rule out Fantastikas There was some early love around for Fantastikas in some bookmaker's lists after the Ultima betting was re-opened on Sunday morning - including with the Sportsbook, who are offering seven places on the race, who cut him from 33s to 25s to 22s to 14s - and I can fully see why. He is still 33 in places (was 40s earlier today) but I am going to back him win-only on the exchange at [28.0] or bigger. I'd accept 20/1 or bigger. Back Fantastikas in 14:50 Cheltenham @ 28.0+ Remarkably, this race hasn't filled (24 could have run) but the upside of that is that Nigel Twiston-Davies must be a cock-a-hoop with his 8yo sneaking into the race off a mark of just 132. I bet he was fearing the worst as regards getting a run. That is 12lb lower than when a 13-length seventh to Corach Rambler in this race last season - one of three fair efforts at this track - and there were more signs of life from him at Wincanton last time. That right-handed track wouldn't have suited him either. With cheekpieces on for the first time (one of his half-brothers won in them on his initial try), then he could well spring a shock off this lowly mark. Mind you, the trainer is just 2 from 38 with this headgear angle since 2017. With those seven places being offered, I have to include Corach Rambler at 11/2 each way. Back Corach Rambler E/W in 14:50 Cheltenham @ 11/2 He did remarkably well to win this by nigh-on 3 lengths last year after such a tardy start and he is just 6lb higher here. Put away since Newbury in November, with an eye to taking in this race en route to the Grand National at Aintree next month, it is quite hard to see him finishing out of the first seven if getting the breaks in running. And winning looks a fair possibility. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-march-2023/cheltenham/10/3/#corach-rambler-ire" title=""] No plays in Champion and Mares' Hurdle I don't have a betting opinion in the Champion Hurdle at 15:30 or an exceptional Mares' Hurdle at 16:10 , though, ante-post, I have backed I Like To Move It each way, three places, without the monster that is Constitution Hill and have had a modest win and place interest on Echoes In Rain. However, just seven go in the Champion now and all the 10 from the five-day stage stood their ground in the Mares' (what a race this is, and even former Champion Hurdlers Honeysuckle and Epatante are not assured of a place) , I am not playing at the current terms on offer, so no recommendations. Hoping Zann isn't a bad bet in the Boodles It could well be that my angle into the Boodles at 16:50 will result in a non-runner and money back - in fact, that is probably firmly odds-on - but the suggestion is to side with first reserve Zanndabad at [21.0] or bigger. Back Zanndabad in 16:50 Cheltenham @ 21.0+ The angle is that Mctigue is a surprise confirmation for the race after his Morebattle flop but, being the cynic that I am, maybe they have done JP McManus and Tekao a favour by leaving him in off 11st 12lb and maybe he will pick up a last-minute problem and allow Zanndabad to race. I'll happily take any non-runner, to be fair. If we do get a no-show, then his French Flat form suggests he could be thrown in here off 119 (he was bought by Tony Martin for 240,000 euros in November 2022) and let's just say his three hurdles starts have not been shorn of promise. If he gets in, he could possibly go off at single figures, so the 14s, six places, with Sportsbook is fine, too. In fact, I'll probably back him there, too. Back Zanndabad E/W, 6 places, in 16:50 Cheltenham @ 14/1 Mesnil looks to have strong claims in National Hunt Chase Lastly, Gaillard Du Mesnil's inclusion in the National Hunt Chase at 17:30 has rather taken the shine of my each way, ante-post, bets on Mahler Mission, so I am going to leave the race alone now. As well as the favourite holding incredibly strong claims (he isn't a guaranteed stayer, but class is relative to stamina) , the booking of Johnny Barry does bother me a bit - I had never heard of him to be honest - as Barry O'Neill was all set to ride Mahler Mission the last time I read. I hope he sluices up, or at least finishes in the first three - I have had a fair go on him - but I am not inclined to press up now at 6/1 with the favourite running. Good luck, all. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Cheltenham%20jumps.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin has seven tips for Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185","entry_title":"Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin\u0027s magnificent 7 bets for Day 1"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Tips%20for%20Tuesday%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20magnificent%207%20bets%20for%20Day%201&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html&text=Cheltenham%20Tips%20for%20Tuesday%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20magnificent%207%20bets%20for%20Day%201" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's no holding back from our top tipster Tony Calvin on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as he puts up seven bets for Tuesday's action, with tips ranging from 11/2 up to 33/1...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Two bets for Tony in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678800600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367090">Supreme</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Going for an each-way play in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678803000000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367131">Arkle</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Last year's winner backed with an outsider in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678805400000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367147">Ultima</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>One tip but two bets in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185">Boodles</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am half-hoping that I draw a tipping blank next week as, in a rare moment of light-heartedness and weakness, I agreed to do a series of those pathetic "<strong>Boom, I've actually tipped a winner, don't you know</strong>?" shots for social media at Betfair's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFrE3SB22qI&t=554s">Cheltenham Festival Preview show</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am actually <strong>dreading</strong> any of the variations I filmed playing out on Twitter.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, that is what the mute button is for, I suppose - and tipping at big prices helps lessen the likelihood of them appearing - but, jokes aside, <strong>let's get down to the more serious business</strong> of finding the aforementioned winners.</span></p><h2><strong>Good to soft ground, possibly deeper?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am probably in the unique position of having not written any ante-post tipping articles going into the Festival (though I will outline where I have given a firm nod to a few on the Weighed In podcasts) and that unencumbered view will <strong>hopefully lead to a more open mindset</strong>. You can be unhealthily glued to long-held tipping positions. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, one thing that will never change in this column and that is our housekeeping note as regards the ground.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Literally, the first text I woke up to on Sunday morning - and this is a very sad reflection of my life - was "GoingStick is currently same as first day last year when CH broke course record."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That was 6.3 (though it was last updated at 3.30pm on Saturday), though they subsequently had another 1.5mm overnight and they were calling the ground <strong>soft, good to soft in places</strong>, on Sunday morning.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is more rain due on Sunday tonight, and into Monday, but, right or wrong, I am going to work on the basis of largely <strong>good to soft ground</strong>, maybe a touch deeper.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As long as they don't get a deluge - and some forecasts are suggesting we get 20mm before racing on Tuesday, others far less - and it turns <strong>borderline heavy</strong>, I am happy to be writing this column at this early stage and on that basis. We won't really know until Tuesday, anyway.</span></p><h2><strong>Two win-only bets in the Supreme</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Right, let's get the ball rolling, so on to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286906">the Supreme at 13:30</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Looking at the race, the first thing that struck me was that <strong>Willie Mullins</strong> has four in here and he could have also confirmed Gaelic Warrior, Impaire Et Passe and Hunters Yarn on Sunday morning. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some bullets to fire later on in the week, then.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As it is, the race is probably even more competitive than I was expecting it to be, even a few days ago, so my belief that <strong>Il Etait Temps</strong> was a rock-solid each way play has come under severe questioning.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="il-etait-temps-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#il-etait-temps-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/il-etait-temps-fr/000000560884/">Il Etait Temps (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00876194.png" alt="Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/w-p-mullins-ireland/000000001564/">W. P. Mullins, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-e-mullins/000000014459/">D. E. Mullins</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Facile Vega</strong> and <strong>Marine Nationale</strong> remain underpriced to me (though the latter has drifted markedly in recent days, having hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> in Betfair's ante-post market at one stage) and I have kind of come round to thinking that the Irish may not be all they have cracked up to be perhaps.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So all may not be lost on my ante-post nibble on <strong>Rare Edition</strong> (scoped badly after being beaten at Huntingdon, having been very impressive in beating subsequent Grade 2 Dovecote winner at Kempton in a good time) and Paul Nicholls's Tolworth winner <strong>Tahmuras</strong> should not be readily dismissed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I put up Il Etait Temps each way on the preview show earlier in the week (and backed him accordingly), and <strong>I still think he is the bet in the race</strong> as the form of his 9 ½-length defeat of Inthepocket is the best on show here (backed up by the time figure), but I am going to stick him up here win-only at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> or bigger.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Il Etait Temps in 13:30 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286906" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7.4+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Quite simply, the place part of the bet has become a touch unappealing given the depth of the field. I'd rather play <strong>two win-only</strong> and the other bet is the aforementioned Rare Edition at <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> or bigger.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I would anticipate you getting bigger than those odds on the day, so you may want to wait - certainly don't chase his price down below 25/1 - but, that said, <strong>the market should be giving him more love</strong> for his soft ground Kempton win as it is.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rare Edition in 13:30 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286906" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">34.0+</a></div><h2><strong>Saint is worth an each-way tickle in the Arkle</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I have backed <strong>Saint Roi</strong> ante-post, each way, in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230314&eventId=32180876&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.351367131&raceTime=1678803000000">the Arkle at 14:10</a> but, in truth, that was primarily because I didn't think we would get three places on the day and thought I was getting a snide bet.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With nine entered, we are obviously still getting three places - and it is 40/1 bar the front four in the market - and so he remains a bet at 8/1 each way with the Sportsbook</span><b>.</b></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Saint Roi E/W in 14:10 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230314&eventId=32180876&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.351367131&raceTime=1678803000000" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8/1</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I have a lot of time for the front three in the market and maybe I am playing for just a place, but <strong>he was the best hurdler of these</strong> (fourth in last year's Champion Hurdle, as well as winning a County Hurdle by 4 ½ lengths in 2020) and the race will be run to suit his closing style.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is clearly not ideal that he comes here on the back of a mishap last time and he could be taken off his feet early doors , but it was an incredibly soft unseat last time and the ground may help on the latter front, and <strong>let us not forget he is already a Grade 1 winner over fences</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is worth a small tickle.</span></p><h2><strong>Last year's winner can go close in Ultima but don't rule out Fantastikas</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There was some early love around for <strong>Fantastikas</strong> in some bookmaker's lists after the Ultima betting was re-opened on Sunday morning - including with the Sportsbook, who are <strong>offering seven places on the race</strong>, who cut him from 33s to 25s to 22s to 14s - and I can fully see why.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is still 33 in places (was 40s earlier today) but I am going to back him win-only on the exchange at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286920"><b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> or bigger</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'd accept 20/1 or bigger.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Fantastikas in 14:50 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286920" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">28.0+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Remarkably, this race hasn't filled (24 could have run) but the upside of that is that <strong>Nigel Twiston-Davies</strong> must be a cock-a-hoop with his 8yo sneaking into the race off a mark of just 132. I bet he was fearing the worst as regards getting a run.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That is 12lb lower than when a 13-length seventh to Corach Rambler in this race last season - one of three fair efforts at this track - and there were <strong>more signs of life from him at Wincanton last time</strong>. That right-handed track wouldn't have suited him either.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With cheekpieces on for the first time (one of his half-brothers won in them on his initial try), then <strong>he could well spring a shock off this lowly mark</strong>. Mind you, the trainer is just 2 from 38 with this headgear angle since 2017.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With those seven places being offered, I have to include <strong>Corach Rambler</strong> at 11/2 each way.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Corach Rambler E/W in 14:50 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678805400000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367147" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/2</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He did remarkably well to win this by nigh-on 3 lengths last year after such a tardy start and he is<strong> just 6lb higher here</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Put away since Newbury in November, with an eye to taking in this race en route to the Grand National at Aintree next month, it is <strong>quite hard to see him finishing out of the first seven</strong> if getting the breaks in running.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And winning looks a fair possibility. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="corach-rambler-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-march-2023/cheltenham/10/3/#corach-rambler-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>10 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/corach-rambler-ire/000000540352/">Corach Rambler (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00865973A.png" alt="The Ramblers silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/lucinda-russell/000000000792/">Lucinda Russell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/derek-fox/000000014092/">Derek Fox</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 146</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><h2><strong>No plays in Champion and Mares' Hurdle</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I don't have a betting opinion in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678807800000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367153">Champion Hurdle at 15:30</a> or an exceptional <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678810200000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367178">Mares' Hurdle at 16:10</a> , though, ante-post, I have backed <strong>I Like To Move It</strong> each way, three places, without the monster that is Constitution Hill and have had a modest win and place interest on <strong>Echoes In Rain</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, just seven go in the Champion now and all the 10 from the five-day stage stood their ground in the Mares' (what a race this is, and even former Champion Hurdlers <strong>Honeysuckle</strong> and <strong>Epatante</strong> are not assured of a place) , I am not playing at the current terms on offer, so no recommendations.</span></p><h2><strong>Hoping Zann isn't a bad bet in the Boodles</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It could well be that my angle into the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286987">Boodles at 16:50</a> will result in a non-runner and money back - in fact, that is probably firmly odds-on - but the suggestion is to side with first reserve <strong>Zanndabad</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Zanndabad in 16:50 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286987" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">21.0+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The angle is that Mctigue is a surprise confirmation for the race after his Morebattle flop but, being the cynic that I am, maybe they have done <strong>JP McManus and Tekao</strong> a favour by leaving him in off 11st 12lb and maybe he will pick up a last-minute problem and allow Zanndabad to race.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll happily take any non-runner, to be fair.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If we do get a no-show, then his French Flat form suggests he <strong>could be thrown in here off 119</strong> (he was bought by Tony Martin for 240,000 euros in November 2022) and let's just say his three hurdles starts have not been shorn of promise.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If he gets in, he could possibly go off at single figures, so the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185">14s, six places, with Sportsbook</a> is fine, too. In fact, I'll probably back him there, too.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Zanndabad E/W, 6 places, in 16:50 Cheltenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14/1</a></div><h2><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span><strong>Mesnil looks to have strong claims in National Hunt Chase</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lastly, <strong>Gaillard Du Mesnil</strong>'s inclusion in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678815000000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367194">National Hunt Chase at 17:30</a> has rather taken the shine of my each way, ante-post, bets on <strong>Mahler Mission</strong>, so I am going to leave the race alone now.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As well as the favourite holding <strong>incredibly strong claims</strong> (he isn't a guaranteed stayer, but class is relative to stamina) , the booking of <strong>Johnny Barry</strong> does bother me a bit - I had never heard of him to be honest - as Barry O'Neill was all set to ride Mahler Mission the last time I read.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I hope he sluices up, or <strong>at least finishes in the first three</strong> - I have had a fair go on him - but I am not inclined to press up now at 6/1 with the favourite running.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck, all.</span></p><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 359<br>Returns: 489.8<br>P/L: +130.8<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">COMPLETELY FREE £2 BET ON CHELTENHAM RACING MULTIPLES</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>From 18:00 on Saturday 11 March to 18:00 on Monday 13 March take advantage of the Betfair Sportsbook's completely FREE £2 Bet on Cheltenham Festival Racing Multiples. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2CHELTENHAM">T&C's apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286906"><span style="font-weight: 400;">El Etait Temps at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> or bigger in 13:30</span></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286906"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rare Edition at <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> or bigger in 13:30</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230314&eventId=32180876&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.351367131&raceTime=1678803000000"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Saint Roi at 8/1 each way, three places, with Sportsbook in 14:10</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286920"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fantastikas at <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:50</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678805400000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367147"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Corach Rambler at 11/2 each way, seven places, in 14:50</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211286987"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zanndabad at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger in 16:50</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zanndabad at 14/1 each way, six places, in 16:50</span></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211286906" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Cheltenham 14th Mar (2m Grd1 Nov Hrd)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 14 March, 1.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Facile Vega</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Facile Vega" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="3.65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41879984">3.65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Facile Vega" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41879984">3.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marine Nationale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marine Nationale" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="5.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45374771">5.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marine Nationale" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="5.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45374771">5.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Il Etait Temps</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Il Etait Temps" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="6.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39236893">6.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Il Etait Temps" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="6.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39236893">6.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tahmuras</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tahmuras" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42532310">11.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tahmuras" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="42532310">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>High Definition</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="High Definition" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="230871">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="High Definition" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="230871">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Diverge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Diverge" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38926572">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Diverge" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38926572">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doctor Bravo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doctor Bravo" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49957082">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doctor Bravo" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49957082">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chasing Fire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chasing Fire" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43626737">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chasing Fire" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43626737">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Inthepocket</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Inthepocket" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49819306">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Inthepocket" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49819306">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dark Raven</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dark Raven" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="447381">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dark Raven" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="447381">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rare Edition</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rare Edition" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44149119">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rare Edition" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44149119">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Strong Leader</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Strong Leader" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10891595">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Strong Leader" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10891595">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fennor Cross</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fennor Cross" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35377981">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fennor Cross" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35377981">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Palace Boy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Palace Boy" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26159486">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Palace Boy" data-market_id="1.211286906" data-price="840" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26159486">840</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286906">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286906">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211286920" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Cheltenham 14th Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 14 March, 2.50pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Corach Rambler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corach Rambler" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38021445">8.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corach Rambler" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38021445">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Into Overdrive</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Into Overdrive" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38519198">9.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Into Overdrive" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="9.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38519198">9.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nassalam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nassalam" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="29733069">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nassalam" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="29733069">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oscar Elite</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oscar Elite" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36731569">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oscar Elite" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="13.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36731569">13.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fastorslow</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fastorslow" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25113926">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fastorslow" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25113926">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Goffer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Goffer" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40954196">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Goffer" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40954196">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Monbeg Genius</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Monbeg Genius" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39036141">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Monbeg Genius" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="17.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39036141">17.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Happygolucky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Happygolucky" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26548201">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Happygolucky" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="19" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26548201">19</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Threeunderthrufive</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Threeunderthrufive" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26817708">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Threeunderthrufive" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26817708">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Remastered</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Remastered" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12504166">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Remastered" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12504166">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Big Breakaway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Big Breakaway" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26645163">19.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Big Breakaway" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26645163">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tea Clipper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tea Clipper" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26327505">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tea Clipper" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26327505">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cloudy Glen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cloudy Glen" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16496795">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cloudy Glen" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16496795">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Laskalin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Laskalin" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26863458">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Laskalin" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26863458">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Wolf</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Wolf" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17303127">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Wolf" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17303127">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fantastikas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fantastikas" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27115834">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fantastikas" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27115834">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fanion Destruval</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fanion Destruval" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23854262">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fanion Destruval" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23854262">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Karl Philippe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Karl Philippe" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27049803">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Karl Philippe" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27049803">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Good Boy Bobby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Good Boy Bobby" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15914193">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Good Boy Bobby" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15914193">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Top Ville Ben</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Top Ville Ben" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12262406">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Top Ville Ben" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12262406">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harpers Brook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harpers Brook" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38896515">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harpers Brook" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38896515">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Iceo Madrik</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Iceo Madrik" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38869635">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Iceo Madrik" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38869635">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Glamorgan Duke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Glamorgan Duke" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21848206">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Glamorgan Duke" data-market_id="1.211286920" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21848206">110</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286920">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286920">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211286987" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Cheltenham 14th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 14 March, 4.50pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Tekao</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tekao" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="5.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44509390">5.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tekao" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="6.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44509390">6.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Byker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Byker" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44149062">8.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Byker" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44149062">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bad" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7643295">9.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bad" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7643295">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Risk Belle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Risk Belle" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45024397">14.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Risk Belle" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45024397">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Perseus Way</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Perseus Way" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41192891">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Perseus Way" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41192891">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sir Allen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sir Allen" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40778761">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sir Allen" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40778761">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Punta Del Este</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Punta Del Este" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5456913">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Punta Del Este" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5456913">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sundial</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sundial" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46132">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sundial" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46132">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jazzy Matty</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jazzy Matty" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48107444">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jazzy Matty" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48107444">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Metamorpheus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Metamorpheus" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40503634">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Metamorpheus" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40503634">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Samuel Spade</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Samuel Spade" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="27" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40998816">27</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Samuel Spade" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40998816">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Morning Soldier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Morning Soldier" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40390224">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Morning Soldier" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40390224">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Afadil</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Afadil" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45099887">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Afadil" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45099887">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ludus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludus" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23597491">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ludus" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23597491">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shared</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shared" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7210677">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shared" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7210677">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Romancero Le Dun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Romancero Le Dun" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49881160">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Romancero Le Dun" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49881160">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mighty Mo Missouri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mighty Mo Missouri" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46713377">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mighty Mo Missouri" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46713377">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fils De Roi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fils De Roi" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45738227">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fils De Roi" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45738227">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mctigue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mctigue" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40312693">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mctigue" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40312693">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gordons Aura</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gordons Aura" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41200631">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gordons Aura" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41200631">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Action Motion</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Action Motion" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41401350">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Action Motion" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41401350">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mr Freedom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mr Freedom" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39803391">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mr Freedom" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39803391">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zanndabad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zanndabad" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40165988">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zanndabad" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40165988">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arclight</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arclight" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40626620">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Arclight" data-market_id="1.211286987" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40626620">90</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286987">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html%23gobet-1.211286987">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185","entry_title":"Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin\u0027s magnificent 7 bets for Day 1"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32180876&raceTime=1678812600000&dayToSearch=20230314&marketId=924.351367185">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Tips%20for%20Tuesday%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20magnificent%207%20bets%20for%20Day%201&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html&text=Cheltenham%20Tips%20for%20Tuesday%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20magnificent%207%20bets%20for%20Day%201" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-offers-bet-10-get-10-and-2-free-multi-030323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 and £2 free multi</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/62ea0fda0213057745b8e3232d490cb1cbeb0c6d.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/62ea0fda0213057745b8e3232d490cb1cbeb0c6d.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Newbury.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Newbury.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-conditions-are-ideal-for-imperial-cup-target-iceo-090323-9.html">Paul Nicholls. Conditions are ideal for Betfair Imperial Cup target Iceo</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Cheltenham hurdlers .450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Cheltenham%20hurdlers%20.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-iceo-has-a-lovely-chance-in-the-betfair-imperial-cup-100323-9.html">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Iceo has a lovely chance in the Betfair Imperial Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Wincanton.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Wincanton.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">More Cheltenham Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class="active "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1678655557" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5414737;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
Place a Bet on Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Offer
Day 1 Ante-Post
Day 2 Ante-Post
Day 3 Ante-Post
Gold Cup Day Ante-Post
Horse Racing Betting Odds
Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme
Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips
Indian Wells Masters Day 5 Tips: Zverev vulnerable against Ruusuvuori
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Day 1 Tips: Kevin Blake's going for a Facile win and a bit of Love
Football Betting Tips
Fulham v Arsenal: Gunners to grind out another win
Lay betting calculator
Odds Converter
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Horse Racing Education
Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting
Timeform Knowledge
Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Horse Racing
Cheltenham Tips
Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf