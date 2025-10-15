Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £5 into £2k thanks to late goals in Correct Score treble

Betfair's latest Big Winner is a punter who bravely placed a 405/1 Correct Score treble in Tuesday night's World Cup Qualifiers, and then had to endure some late drama before collecting the winnings...

A delighted football punter won £2,025 on the Betfair Sportsbook from a £5 Correct Score treble in Tuesday night's World Cup Qualifiers, and it was thanks to a pair of dramatic late goals.

Our brave punter placed £5 on Spain to beat Bulgaria 4-0, Italy to beat Israel 3-0 and England to beat Latvia 5-0.

With the scorelines in the respective games at 3-0 (Spain), 2-0 (Italy) and 0-4 (England) going into the latter stages our punter was on course for a close but no cigar evening, but as always in football, it's not over until the final whistle blows.

Eberechi Eze added a fifth for England in the 86th minute against Latvia to make the scoreline 5-0 to the Three Lions, so all eyes were on Spain and Italy as their games entered stoppage time.

Heart will have been in our punter's mouth when in the 92nd minute in Valladolid Spain were awarded a penalty. But up stepped Mikel Oyarzabal to calmly slot the ball home to land the second leg of the treble.

And just one minute later in Udinese, Italy wrapped up their game when Gianluca Mancini headed home Federico Dimarcos pin-point cross to make the scoreline 3-0, much to the delight of our winning punter.

Will you be the next Big Winner with Betfair? Domestic and European club football returns this weekend so you will have ample opportunity to stirke some winning bet in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and much more.

Mike Norman marks your card as to what to expect in the Premier League this weekend, and you can read his Matchday 8 preview here.

Now read Jones Knows Notebook on the Premier League Relegation market

