Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £5 into £2k thanks to late goals in Correct Score treble

Punter wins £2K with dramatic Correct Score treble

Stoppage time goals for Spain and Italy won the bet

Correct Score treble paid out at 405/1 406.00

A delighted football punter won £2,025 on the Betfair Sportsbook from a £5 Correct Score treble in Tuesday night's World Cup Qualifiers, and it was thanks to a pair of dramatic late goals.

Our brave punter placed £5 on Spain to beat Bulgaria 4-0, Italy to beat Israel 3-0 and England to beat Latvia 5-0.

With the scorelines in the respective games at 3-0 (Spain), 2-0 (Italy) and 0-4 (England) going into the latter stages our punter was on course for a close but no cigar evening, but as always in football, it's not over until the final whistle blows.

Eberechi Eze added a fifth for England in the 86th minute against Latvia to make the scoreline 5-0 to the Three Lions, so all eyes were on Spain and Italy as their games entered stoppage time.

Heart will have been in our punter's mouth when in the 92nd minute in Valladolid Spain were awarded a penalty. But up stepped Mikel Oyarzabal to calmly slot the ball home to land the second leg of the treble.

And just one minute later in Udinese, Italy wrapped up their game when Gianluca Mancini headed home Federico Dimarcos pin-point cross to make the scoreline 3-0, much to the delight of our winning punter.

