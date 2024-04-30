Big Winners on Betfair: Leicester help punter complete £5K title treble

Punter wins £5K with title treble

Another could win £10K from £10

A Betfair punter had plenty to celebrate on Monday night after completing a title treble thanks to Leicester sealing top spot in the Championship.

The Foxes confirmed that they will be returning to the Premier League as champions to the delight of the bettor who backed them to win the Championship.

Betfair punter's having a party

Jamie Vardy struck twice for Enzo Maresca's men in a 3-0 win at Preston. The striker was once again having a party and our punter may well have been too.

Their £45 stake acca also included backing Portsmouth to win League 1 and Chesterfield to win the National League.

With all three bets coming in the Betfair football punter scooped winnings of over £5,100.

Gunning for a £10K acca winner

Another Betfair football could have even more to celebrate if Arsenal 7/42.75 can upset the odds and beat favourites Manchester City 4/111.36 to the Premier League title.

This punter put £10 in a four-fold title acca, backing Leicester and Portsmouth, as well as League 2 winners Stockport, and Arsenal.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League by one point but they have only three games to play whereas second-placed City have four to play.

The Premier League title odds reflect the fact that City have the fate of the title in their own hands and know what it takes to win it, having done so for the past three seasons on the trot.

But could there be a final twist in the race. This Betfair punters is hoping so as they stand to win a whopping £10,183.33 if the Gunners can make it four out of four for the acca.

