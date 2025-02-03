Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins nearly £9K from £1 thanks to Match Odds 90

Match Odds 90 saves 17-fold to leave Betfair punter £9K richer

Arsenal, Rangers and Juventus among teams backed with £1

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

It was a super Sunday for a Betfair punter who won nearly £9K from a £1 stake after Match Odds 90 saved their acca and created another big winner.

Arsenal and Rangers were among the teams the punter backed to win on Sunday in a 17-fold bet that also spanned La Liga, Serie A and beyond.

It was another reminder that Betfair's Match Odds 90 is a great way to protect your bet from late drama.

We might have a new winner...

£1 ➡️ £8,986.16



Juventus ✅

Rangers ✅

Celtic ✅

Universitatea Craiova ✅

Fenerbahce ✅

Arsenal ✅

Sporting Lisbon ✅

AZ Alkmaar ✅

Napoli ❌

Benfica ✅

Draw - Frankfurt v Wolfsburg ✅

Sparta Prague ✅

Draw - Betis v Bilbao ✅

Draw - FCSB v Cluj ✅... https://t.co/cBfoVEJeIg -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 3, 2025

Match Odds 90 saves acca and lands punter £9K

The only team that let down the punter by failing to win was Napoli. However, the Serie A leaders were winning 1-0 as the match went into stoppage-time and, because the punter had backed them with Betfair's Match Odds 90, it did not matter that Roma equalised in the 92nd minute.

The 90 Minute Payout means that, if you backed a team that are winning on 90 minutes, your bet will be paid out no matter what happens in added time.

So yesterday's match at the Diego Maradona Stadium had already been bagged as a victory for Antonio Conte's Napoli and the acca was still on.

The bettor thoroughly deserved the win as correctly calling 16 results in one day is an impressive feat. And having the presence of mind to use the match odds 90 makes it even shrewder.

This win came little more than a previous £1 winner on Betfair who scooped over £7.5K with four correct score bets.