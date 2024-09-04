Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins £7K from a fiver

Big Winners on Betfair get season started in style

The Big Winners on Betfair keep coming after a football punter turned £5 into £7K on Tuesday night with a 15-fold acca.

They backed both teams to score (BTTS) in 15 of the night's 16 EFL Trophy matches and all 15 were correct calls.

What's more, the only match our punter didn't include in their acca - Lincoln v Chesterfield - finished 0-1.

HUGE #EFLTrophy winner 😲👏



Blackpool 4-1 Crewe ✔️

Carlisle 1-2 Nottingham Forest U21 ✔️

Doncaster 2-1 Huddersfield ✔️

Exeter 2-1 Swindon ✔️

Fleetwood 2-3 Aston Villa U21 ✔️

Gillingham 1-2 Peterborough ✔️

Leyton Orient 1-2 Arsenal U21 ✔️

Newport 1-2 Cheltenham ✔️

Wigan 1-2... pic.twitter.com/dy0zxwdPYq -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 4, 2024

This was an other extraordinary feat of football betting on a wild night for goals in the EFL Trophy. Five matches produced five goals or more so there was plenty of joy to be found for overs backers.

This latest headline-grabbing success came after one punter won £25K a Premier League #OddsOnThat acca at the weekend.

