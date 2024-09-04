Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins £7K from a fiver
A Betfair punter became the latest Big Winner on Tuesday night when they scooped almost £7K with a 15-fold both teams to score acca on the EFL Trophy fixtures...
Big Winners on Betfair get season started in style
Punter wins £7K with £5 15-fold acca on Tuesday
It's BTTS all the way for our latest winner
The Big Winners on Betfair keep coming after a football punter turned £5 into £7K on Tuesday night with a 15-fold acca.
They backed both teams to score (BTTS) in 15 of the night's 16 EFL Trophy matches and all 15 were correct calls.
What's more, the only match our punter didn't include in their acca - Lincoln v Chesterfield - finished 0-1.
HUGE #EFLTrophy winner 😲👏-- Betfair (@Betfair) September 4, 2024
Blackpool 4-1 Crewe ✔️
Carlisle 1-2 Nottingham Forest U21 ✔️
Doncaster 2-1 Huddersfield ✔️
Exeter 2-1 Swindon ✔️
Fleetwood 2-3 Aston Villa U21 ✔️
Gillingham 1-2 Peterborough ✔️
Leyton Orient 1-2 Arsenal U21 ✔️
Newport 1-2 Cheltenham ✔️
Wigan 1-2... pic.twitter.com/dy0zxwdPYq
This was an other extraordinary feat of football betting on a wild night for goals in the EFL Trophy. Five matches produced five goals or more so there was plenty of joy to be found for overs backers.
This latest headline-grabbing success came after one punter won £25K a Premier League #OddsOnThat acca at the weekend.
This week sees a break from domestic competition but our experts will be previewing the pick of the international action - including Republic of Ireland v England - and recommend their best bets.
Alan Shearer will also write exclusively for Betting.Betfair on England's new era and their interim-manager Lee Carsley.
Read Betting.Betfair for tips from our football betting experts. They draw on years of expertise, and the latest Opta facts, to make their predictions of give you the best chance of becoming the next Big Winner on Betfair.
Now read Alan Shearer Exclusive: Supersonic City striker will break my Premier League record if he stays
