Betfair punter wins £6K with MC v Spurs corners bet

#OddsOnThat option backed by 132 punters

Thrilling draw leaves City third in Premier League

There was frustration for Manchester City, satisfaction for Tottenham and joy for a Betfair punter who won over £6K from betting a £20 stake on Sunday's Premier League thriller at the Etihad.

132 Betfair punters backed 300/1 301.00 shot

Before the match Both Sides To Have 4+ corners in each half was available to back at 300/1301.00 as an #OddsOnThat option on the Betfair Sportsbook.

That turned to be a smart pick for the 132 bettors who backed it as both sides surged forward in Sunday's showpiece.

The biggest winner was the bettor who put £20 on and saw it return a staggering £6,020.

The draw was one of the most exciting matches of the Premier League season so far, with Spurs going ahead in the sixth minute, City twice leading and Spurs grabbing a 90th minute equaliser - and it left the champions third in the table.

City title favourites as busy Xmas period starts

Man City are still favourites at 1.845/6 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Premier League but they are three points behind leaders Arsenal 4.67/2. City trailed the Gunners at the same stage last season, however, so bettors' confidence in Pep Guardiola's men is justified.

Liverpool are one point ahead of City in second place. The Reds are 5.59/2 to win the Premier League.

At this time of year, the football schedule hots up and there are plenty of opportunities for more big winners on Betfair.

There is a full programme of Premier League fixtures in midweek and City's trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday is one of the big games for which we will publish an in-depth preview on Betting.Betfair.

