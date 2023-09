Stunning four-fold acca win on Betfair

Bets on match winners and both teams scoring

Raith Rovers forward seals it in added time

A Betfair customer won £12K from a £50 stake on Saturday with a four-fold acca that took in football from the south of England to Scotland.

In an astonishing piece of punting they correctly picked the winner and backed both teams to score in all four fixtures.

Ebbsfleet United were comfortable winners over York City, scoring four goals, but it was Zanda Siziba's consolation goal for the visitors that meant the bettor had a winner in the English National League.

Ebbsfleet Utd & BTTS

Portsmouth & BTTS

Crewe & BTTS

Raith & BTTS



£50 stake returned a huge £12,150!



In League Two, Crewe Alexander beat MK Dons 3-1 which meant the acca was halfway there.

One tier up, in League One, Portsmouth won by the same scoreline at home to Peterborough.

The real drama was north of the border where the bettor had backed Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers to beat Queen's Park in a match featuring both teams to score.

The BTTS part of the bet was sealed in the 64th minute when Queen's Park made it 1-1. They took the lead less than 10 minutes later before Raith's Lewis Vaughan made it 2-2 in the 86th minute.

The match moved into added time and Rovers kept trying for a winner. In the 94th minute, that man Vaughan struck again to win it 3-2 for Raith and put £12K in the pocket a remarkable football punter.

