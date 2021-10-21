To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Big Winners on Betfair: Bettor turns £2 into nearly 10k with Champions League acca

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea
Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner for Man Utd was crucial for the bet

A cracking week of betting stories in the Champions League is topped off by punter who lands 15-fold acca at enormous odds...

"The punter stuck to match odds markets, backing 14 wins and a draw, at odds of 4,951/1."

A brilliant round of matches in the Champions League got even better on Wednesday night as one bettor won nearly £10k with a £2 bet.

The shrewd punter spread a 15-fold acca across Tuesday and Wednesday's fixtures in Europe's premier club competition.

They stuck to match odds markets, backing 14 wins and a draw, at odds of 4,951/1.

They correctly backed eight favourites to win, as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid did the business.

FCNjfxrWUAMS_v1.jpg

Wednesday was a little more stressful as Manchester United and Juventus kept the bet alive with late goals.

The only draw in the acca was the 0-0 between Sevilla and Lille - what a shrewd pick that turned out to be.

It was a wonderful achievement in a week that had already witnessed dazzling displays of betting.

On Tuesday night, a Betfair punter landed an 11-fold Bet Builder on Real Madrid's 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, with a wager at odds of 132/1 netting them £2,660.

The Champions League takes a breather next week before returning for round four from November 1.

Get a £5 Free Bet in Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.

UEFA Champions League: UEFA Champions League (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 5.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Chelsea
Man Utd
Real Madrid
Ajax
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Dortmund
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Atalanta
Sevilla
Villarreal
Red Bull Salzburg
RB Leipzig
Porto
Sporting Lisbon
Benfica
AC Milan
Lille
VfL Wolfsburg
Zenit St Petersburg
Besiktas
Dynamo Kiev
Club Brugge
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
Young Boys
Shakhtar Donetsk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Big Winners