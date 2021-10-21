Big Winners on Betfair: Bettor turns £2 into nearly 10k with Champions League acca

A cracking week of betting stories in the Champions League is topped off by punter who lands 15-fold acca at enormous odds...
A brilliant round of matches in the Champions League got even better on Wednesday night as one bettor won nearly £10k with a £2 bet.
The shrewd punter spread a 15-fold acca across Tuesday and Wednesday's fixtures in Europe's premier club competition.
They stuck to match odds markets, backing 14 wins and a draw, at odds of 4,951/1.
They correctly backed eight favourites to win, as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid did the business.
Wednesday was a little more stressful as Manchester United and Juventus kept the bet alive with late goals.
The only draw in the acca was the 0-0 between Sevilla and Lille - what a shrewd pick that turned out to be.
It was a wonderful achievement in a week that had already witnessed dazzling displays of betting.
On Tuesday night, a Betfair punter landed an 11-fold Bet Builder on Real Madrid's 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, with a wager at odds of 132/1 netting them £2,660.
The Champions League takes a breather next week before returning for round four from November 1.