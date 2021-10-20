To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter lands 132/1 Bet Builder on Madrid win

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Karim Benzema celebrates scoring for Real Madrid
Benzema was on target for Madrid against Shakhtar

Champions League ties make for night of drama on Betfair with one punter landing 11-fold Bet Builder on Los Blancos' win in Ukraine. And there were others celebrating too...

A total of 901 Betfair customers backed the eight Champions League favourites in their accas. The largest stake was £100.

Real Madrid tonked Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 but the real winner in Tuesday's Champions League fixtures was the Betfair punter who landed an 11-fold Bet Builder on the match.

In an extraordinary feat of bet building, the punter was on and in the money as a wager at odds of 132/1 netted them £2,660.

Goals, assists and an away win were all involved as the likes of Karim Benzema and Vincius Junior ran riot in Ukraine.

FCIe9tBWYAAuzns.jpg

It was a night for the favourites across the competition with all eight fancied teams - including Liverpool and Manchester City - winning their matches.

A total of 901 Betfair customers backed the eight Champions League favourites in their accas. The largest stake was £100.

Previous rounds had produced upsets with Champions League first-timers Sheriff Tiraspol beating Madrid and Manchester United losing to Young Boys.

Will the favourites prevail tonight in Wednesday's eight Champions League matches? It's 86/1 for a repeat...

You can read previews of every fixture - including Manchester United v Atalanta and Chelsea v Malmo - on our football section.

UEFA Champions League: UEFA Champions League (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 5.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Chelsea
Man Utd
Real Madrid
Ajax
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Dortmund
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Sevilla
Atalanta
Porto
Benfica
Villarreal
AC Milan
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Sporting Lisbon
Zenit St Petersburg
Sheriff Tiraspol
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys
Lille
Besiktas
Malmo
Dynamo Kiev
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League