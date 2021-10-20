Big Winners on Betfair: Punter lands 132/1 Bet Builder on Madrid win

Champions League ties make for night of drama on Betfair with one punter landing 11-fold Bet Builder on Los Blancos' win in Ukraine. And there were others celebrating too...
A total of 901 Betfair customers backed the eight Champions League favourites in their accas. The largest stake was £100.
Real Madrid tonked Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 but the real winner in Tuesday's Champions League fixtures was the Betfair punter who landed an 11-fold Bet Builder on the match.
In an extraordinary feat of bet building, the punter was on and in the money as a wager at odds of 132/1 netted them £2,660.
Goals, assists and an away win were all involved as the likes of Karim Benzema and Vincius Junior ran riot in Ukraine.
It was a night for the favourites across the competition with all eight fancied teams - including Liverpool and Manchester City - winning their matches.
Previous rounds had produced upsets with Champions League first-timers Sheriff Tiraspol beating Madrid and Manchester United losing to Young Boys.
Will the favourites prevail tonight in Wednesday's eight Champions League matches? It's 86/1 for a repeat...
