90 Minute Payout on AFCON match saves acca

£10 stake yields over £1300 in winnings

Betfair's 90 Minute Payout helped a football punter land a super six-fold on Monday.

The 0-0 draw in the Premier League between Brighton and Wolves may have been dull for some fans but Betfair's latest big winner was delighted after backing the draw.

They also backed the draw in Championship clash between promotion rivals Leicester and Ipswich. The Foxes were leading 1-0 until an 89th minute goal from Jeremy Sarmiento earned the Tractor Boys a draw and kept the acca on course.

Brighton v Wolves - Draw

Leicester v Ipswich - Draw

Cape Verde v Egypt - Draw

Atletico Madrid to beat Granada

Inter Milan to beat Napoli

Ghana to beat Mozambique



Thanks to #90Min payout, this punter won over £1.3k despite Ghana conceding a 94th minute... pic.twitter.com/hZejj1EApW -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 23, 2024

Three more legs came in as Cape Verde v Egypt finished 2-2, Alvaro Morata's goal made the difference for Atletico Madrid against Granada and Inter beat Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final.

The 90 Minute Payout came into play at the Africa Cup of Nations where the bettor backed Ghana to beat Mozambique. The matched finished 2-2 but because the Black Stars were leading 2-0 on 90 minutes, the leg and the acca was a winner.

Our big winner had placed a £10 stake on their six-fold and collected over £1300.