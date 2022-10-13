English Premier League: English Premier League (Winner 2022/23) Show Hide Sunday 2 October, 7.18pm Market rules Back Lay Man City 1.23 1.24 Arsenal 9.6 9.8 Chelsea 32 34 Tottenham 40 44 Liverpool 46 55 Man Utd 130 140 Newcastle 550 700 Brighton 550 800 Leicester 1000 West Ham 1000 Aston Villa 1000 Everton 1000 Wolves 1000 Crystal Palace 1000 Southampton 1000 Brentford 1000 Leeds 1000 Fulham 1000 Bournemouth 1000 Nottm Forest 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today