Sunday Sports Multiple: A draw in Minsk the headline in a 25/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Isloch to draw with Slutsk at 23/10

Isloch have kicked off their Belarus Premier League campaign with two narrow wins and will be in confident mood when they entertain Slutsk on Sunday. The home side finished six places above their visitors last season and have yet to concede a goal in consecutive victories over Grodno and Smolevichi.

But as Jason Pettigrove points out in his must-read Belarus Premier League preview, Slutsk are not to be underestimated on the road. They've won their last three away from home, and key striker Artyom Serdyuk has already scored twice this season.

Vitaly Pavlov's side also won the corresponding fixture last year, so will have little to fear from their trip to Minsk. With neither side looking particularly prolific in front of goal, this could turn out to be a cagey affair, so I'm siding with the draw.

Bet 2: Back Moscow Eshelon to beat Chetyre Ledokola at 8/11

With most teams playing two or three times a day, there's no shortage of form to weigh up in Russia's Liga Pro short hockey competitions.

Sunday afternoon's fixtures in the Moscow tournament include this battle between two sides who have already met three times since Wednesday. Chetyre Ledokola won their last game, 4-3 on Saturday, but Moscow Eshelon dominated the other two with 6-4 and 3-0 victories.

Eshelon also have by far the better form. They've beaten both Ice Banda and Shest Trolley this week, while Chetyre have lost to both of those rivals in the last three days, so Eshelon look the better option here.

Bet 3: Back Alternate Attax to beat Endpoint at 7/2

The Esports Entertainment Association (ESEA) were the first organisation to run a professional e-sports league, launching in 2004, and they remain one of the major players in the sport, hosting multiple CS:GO leagues around the world.

The latest instalment of the Advanced Division (Europe), Season 33, has seen a fierce battle between the UK's Endpoint and Germany's Alternate Attax. Alternate lost out to Endpoint in the Upper Round on Tuesday and were forced to qualify for the Championship Round by beating Salamander two days later.

As a result, Endpoint are strong favourites to clinch the title in Sunday night's match, but they may not represent much value at a short price. They were caught cold by Alternate on the first map in Tuesday's game, and it's also worth remembering that Alternate topped the regular season table, ahead of Sunday's rivals. At odds against, the German side look the better option here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 25/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



