Alan Shearer Exclusive: 'Everyone looks at Gareth and thinks, this is England's time'

"Well, as a player, [Euro 2024] has been spoken about for so long now leading up to the tournament, that you're just delighted the tournaments here, you can't wait to get out there.

You want to play, you've trained. You have looked forward to it for so much.

The vast majority [of England players] are on the back of a really good season, and you just can't wait to get out there because it's a great atmosphere, it's been on every single TV channel, radio channel, social media for weeks and months just want to go out and play."

How important has Gareth Southgate's role been?

"I think when you look at where England were you know, when, when he [Gareth] took over, I mean, they were nearly rock bottom, weren't they?

I mean, ironically, [England have] just being beaten off Iceland again, but if you rewind, that performance against Iceland, if you remember, it was so bad.

So then for him to take us where he has done, and I've mentioned the World Cup semi-final, I've mentioned the final of the European championships and beaten on pens, but I think now, everyone looks at this [squad], and looks at him [Gareth], and thinks this is England's time."

How close are England to the 'Golden generation'?

I think they [England] are ready. I really think that.

I know we've got issues defensively, but no team's perfect, and whatever country wins it, you're going to need a little bit of luck.

If we [England] can have a little bit of luck, then we've got a great chance of winning it with our front six. Whatever six he chooses to play, we are as good as any in the tournament.

I really believe that.

You are going to have to score so many goals to win the tournament, and I think we've got the players to do that.

So, I think our time is [now]. This group of players is ready to go and get us a long-awaited trophy.

