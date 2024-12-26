Alan Shearer's Premier League Boxing Day Predictions: Eight home wins but more dropped points for Spurs & Man United

Man City to finally get back on track

Newcastle at home and can beat anybody

Forest to go from strength to strength

Wins predicted for Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal

Everton have been to Arsenal and got a draw, they went to Chelsea and got a draw, and those are two great statements, no doubt they would have taken your hand off to get two points out of those games.

City have been really poor in every department, and it was alarming how many time Villa got through them in midfield because of their lack of press and energy.

With City being back at home, I think they'll get back to winning ways, how impressive they will be I'm not sure, but I think they'll get three points against Everton.

Alan's Prediction: Man City win.

Aston Villa had hit a bit of form again and they were brilliant against Man City, three points would set up Newcastle well going into that match at Old Trafford next week. They've made three teams look very average, but they're now coming up against a very good Aston Villa side.

It will be a really tough game, two sides that have got back to form and have had good results recently. Both teams are very strong in forward positions, Duran or Watkins if he plays him along with Rodgers, and of course Isak is coming into this one off the back of a hat trick full of confidence.

Ollie Watkins will be feeling a bit angry, I guess, although the team are winning. He's a centre forward and you have to have a little bit of selfishness about you. I think for the manager and for the club it's a really healthy situation. The manager will play them off against each other and say when you get your opportunity and I put you in, you have to do it. You can't leave Jhon Duran out, it's the time of year when there are a lot of games and the manager may change it around, but he's got two incredible options there who will both be desperate to play.

I'm going to go for a home win for Newcastle on Boxing Day at St James' Park.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle win.

This isn't the game that Ange Postecoglu would want after the defeat against Liverpool. The way Forest play, they're very happy to sit and let the opposition have possession of the ball, with the pace that Forest have they hit you on the break.

The season they are having is just incredible. Tottenham have two centre-halves out, their goalkeeper out and they are looking really weak defensively. I can see a Forest win here.

Alan's Prediction: Nottingham Forest win.

With Bournemouth's results at Man United and with Crystal Palace's result, I'm going to guess this is a home win. Palace really struggled against Arsenal, and Bournemouth battered United.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth win.

A London derby. Fulham were pretty weak in forward positions against Southampton and Chelsea didn't get the result they wanted against Everton, but they're back at home, so I'm going to go for a Chelsea win in this one.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea win.

This is a tough one to call, Southampton have their new manager coming in, albeit he was in the stands at Fulham they kept a clean sheet, Aaron Ramsdale played really well. West Ham are not impressive at the moment. I'm going to go for a draw in this one.

Alan's Prediction: Draw.

What a result it was for Wolves against Leicester, that was a massive game for them and their new manager, for them to go and beat Leicester up as they did and claw themselves closer to them was big. Man United are really poor all over the pitch at this moment in time and will find this tricky. I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw.

You have to fear for Leicester in this one, I watched them concede four against Newcastle, the other day they conceded three against Wolves and they look all over the place defensively. You have to worry for them going to Anfield with the form they're in. Liverpool may smell blood here and they may get a few.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool win.

I think Brentford are a completely different team on the road, albeit Forest beat them at home last time out and we'll see in this one how much that affects them. I can see Brighton getting the win here.

Prediction: Brighton win.

Ipswich were awful against Newcastle, and they made them look poor. It looks as though Arsenal are going to be without Saka for period of time, which is a blow for them, having said that they should have enough to beat Ipswich.

Prediction: Arsenal win.

