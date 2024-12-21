Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD17: Liverpool to win at Spurs but more dropped points for Manchester duo

Liverpool to edge Spurs in a game of plenty of goals

Dias out for City and more dropped points

Wins for Brighton, Chelsea & Arsenal

Bournemouth to cause Man Utd problems

Game of the Weekend

I think Liverpool will have enough to win here. It could be a cracking game. Spurs are really entertaining and good to watch. It must drive the manager mad at times. But they are struggling with injuries and conceding a few.

Newcastle are in a similar position to what Spurs are. Newcastle fans will say the same thing, they have one or two good results, could be three then all of a sudden your season changes. It's the same for Spurs now. They play Liverpool on Sunday and then in a couple of weeks' in the Carabao Cup.

It's a good chance for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, but the league is the bread and butter. The chairman will want them to climb the league because of the money that it'll bring in but they have got injuries and that's why I think Liverpool will win the game.

I think Liverpool will go there and win but we could be in for a cracking game with lots of goals. Liverpool will just edge it.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool win

Remaining Fixtures

Man City's bad run doesn't look like ending with the way the result went for them last weekend. Obviously, they're in a rut and finding it very difficult to get out of, and Aston Villa will fancy their chances at home. They're a good side Villa and when they're roared on with that crowd behind them, they'll be very difficult to stop. They're particularly good in forward positions. I'll go for a draw.

City are in unchartered waters and particularly Pep Guardiola. He's never known anything like this. It doesn't change who and what he is, I think he's trying to take a bit of heat of his players and stick up for them. Of course, you can see why he's doing that. He's normal isn't he.. every year we've all, rightly so, been saying how great he is, the best at this and that, and now he's getting a taste of what most managers have to go through.

It's tough for Pep and his team but they just have to get their heads down and think that eventually things will turn but I think that confidence wise, there's no doubt Man City are rock bottom.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Nottingham Forest are flying. They've had great recruitment, the team are having an unbelievable season, Chris Wood's having the season of his life and they've really signed some good players. Defensively they're solid. Nikola Milenkovic has been absolutely outstanding.

Brentford have an unbelievable home record. They have the most points at home and least away and they're at home here so I'm going to stick with form and go with Brentford to win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford win

With Newcastle's last two performances, they've set the standard. They were really good against a poor Leicester side last weekend and were really impressive in midweek. This was always going to be a make or break time of the season for Newcastle and those two wins would've done them the world of good and I'd think they'll go to Ipswich and take the three points.

One of Ipswich's best players, Liam Delap is suspended, so when you put that and Ipswich's home form into the pot, I'll go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle win

This is a tough one to call. West Ham have shown a bit of spirit. They got done with an unbelievable free-kick against Bournemouth. I'll go for an away win for Brighton actually. I think because West Ham are at home, they'll have to come out and play a little bit which will suit Brighton. Away win.

Alan's prediction: Brighton win

This won't be easy. I know Arsenal had a good result in the week and got some goals back with Gabriel Jesus but they have to find form in front of goal. This is a really tough test for Arsenal. They could've closed the gap on Liverpool last weekend and they didn't and that was a poor result for them at home. I'd expect them to bounce back here so I'll go for an away win but not an easy one. It'll be a very, very interesting game.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal win

Everton should take confidence from last weekend. Jordan Pickford was outstanding. Also with the takeover, great news for Everton looking forward but I don't think that'll have too much of an effect on the pitch.

I think that the form Chelsea are in, the teams Maresca is able to put out I'd think that Chelsea will go to Goodison and take all the points.

Any team that are sat in second, in the form that Chelsea are in, are in the title race. But I still think they'll have a blip and I'm not sure they'll end up in second but they're there and you have to take them seriously. You can't just say they have no chance. Of course they've got a chance. I still don't think they'll win it, though.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea win

Southampton put up a good fight against Liverpool in midweek. They looked dead and buried at half-time but showed a bit of resilience and came right back into the game. They put up a right good fight and they're going to have to do that again. I think the task of going to Fulham will be a bit much for them. With the season that they're having and the players they've got, I think Fulham will take the points at home.

Alan's prediction: Fulham win

Leicester will have to improve massively from what they were last weekend against Newcastle because they were really poor. I know they had injuries but I'd be really concerned with what I saw last weekend if I were a Leicester fan. The players have to wipe it from their memory and go out and put in a much better performance.

Last weekend may have been an eye-opener for Van Nistelrooy but they're back at home but this is really tough to call. I'm going to go for a draw. Wolves have a new manager now so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Bournemouth are having a really good season and they'd fancy their chances going to Old Trafford, particularly when you see what Nottingham Forest did. They won't be overawed by going there so they'll be full of confidence, while Man United aren't.

It was probably a surprise for the manager and the club with Marcus Rashford saying what he did, then Amorim has to somehow protect him because he's got to protect the club and its market value for the player. Marcus has put the club in a tough situation because everyone knows that he wants to leave or that he feels it's best to leave but they'll come to an agreement that's best for both parties. I wouldn't suspect that Amorim was best pleased in Marcus and what he said.

Getting rid of Rashford may not be that simple because of his contract and how long he has left, you'll have to find out where he is at and where he wants to go. It won't be easy getting him out in January that's for sure.

Looking at the game this weekend, I'll go for a draw. I think Bournemouth will get something out of the game.

Alan's prediction: Draw

