Alan Shearer Exclusive: It'll take more than a win at Liverpool to make United a top four contender

Premier League legend Alan Shearer gives us his exclusive views

United not a top four contender

Praise for Maguire, Ekitike, Rashford and more

Howe has a tricky conundrum to solve this weekend

Safe Sub is here for the 2025/26 season - read all about it!

Manchester United still not top 4 contenders

I don't think Man Utd are top four contenders, no. I don't know what Man Utd are going to be - they could finish anywhere between seventh and 14th.

Last week was brilliant - I thought they had a great attitude. It was always going to be tough going to Liverpool, I thought they deserved it and there was nothing flukey about it. They had some great performers, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were outstanding.

However, it's going to take more than a win at Anfield to suggest they can get into the top four and I'm not expecting that at all.

Maguire can make a late play for World Cup squad

I think Harry Maguire's got an amazing attitude; I love how nothing seems to affect him - he goes out and you know what you're going to get. You know he gives his all - he may make an error every now and then, but who doesn't?

I love his attitude towards that, whether it's going well or not. I suppose he can make a late play for the England squad - knowing his attitude, he'd never rule it out.

He's got to get in, stay in and be a regular in the Man United team to show what we saw last weekend, every weekend.

I guess the answer is that you could never rule it out and I don't think he would either - he would expect if he was to continue playing the way he is, then he might get it. He might get the call-up, you never know.

It shows great strength of mentality, when the captaincy was taken off him, to have that go against you and keep on playing the way you do and not let it affect you. It takes a lot 'up top'.

Ekitike should be classed as Liverpool's number one striker

I think that Hugo Ekitike has already done enough to become Liverpool's number one striker for me, forget the price tags and everything else.

He came in before anyone and obviously had scored the goals and looked really good in that position. Then he was sort of shifted out last night to a wider position, he wasn't really involved in the game up until the goal.

Even the commentators said at the time that he hadn't really had many touches. But then, the way he took his goal and the way he finished it to get himself into that position - he's got every right to think he should be starting on a regular basis.

I know football's changed and I know it's very difficult to start every game in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. But he's got every chance to think that he's done enough to stay in the team.

Marcus Rashford impresses but won't return to United

I don't think anyone ever denied the talent that Marcus Rashford has, it's just whether he had the desire or the hunger to go and produce that talent on the big stage.

He knew moving to Barcelona that he couldn't get away with the certain things which he might have got away with at Manchester United. Not with the big-hitters there and the manager of that team.

I know they've got an incredible amount of players from the academy, but because of what the club is I guess he'd gone there with the right attitude and shown everyone the ability we all knew he had.

We saw that a few years ago when he got 30 goals in a season and he's showing that again now. It was just about unlocking it in him.

But the ship has sailed for him to return to Man United.

City's season depends on Haaland staying fit

I've seen nothing in the league so far to suggest from my initial thoughts at the start of the season that the top three wouldn't be anyone else than Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City. I still think that the top three will be those clubs going for the title, whether it's in that order we'll have to wait and see.

For Man City, the form they're in, it's no coincidence that it revolves around the form Erling Haaland's in. He scores, and they win games. He's just a goal machine.

He is their season - if he were to get injured, then things would change for Manchester City. It all does revolve around Erling Haaland.

Remember the time when one in two was a good ratio - 40 years ago with that record you were deemed an incredible player. Now he's got 23 in 15, which is just ridiculous.

'Sensible appointment' Dyche right to take the Nottingham Forest job

No, I'm not surprised that Sean Dyche took the Forest job. There would have been a queue a mile long for that job, given the size of the club.

When you look at the players in there, I've said it on two occasions already this season, when you get given a job it's normally because it's a bit of a shambles behind the scenes, in terms of the team needing rejuvenating and a massive amount of new players.

I know they're struggling in the league, but when you look at the players they've got, they're actually a good team. When you look at what they achieved last season, then you can totally understand why so many managers would want that job.

It's great to see Sean back in the game - I think he's been patient. He obviously knows Forest and the guys he's taking with him - Ian Woan and Steve Stone know the club very well after having great careers there.

I think it's a good, sensible appointment at this time.

Liverpool's win against Frankfurt is a huge confidence builder

Any win is a welcome win, but when you've lost four on the spin you need to get that victory and to get confidence back as quick as possible.

So to have a statement win like that, especially after going 1-0 down in the way that they did was impressive. They made changes, which I guess he was always going to do, but the standout one was obviously leaving Mo Salah out.

He hasn't been in great form; he even came on and missed a couple of chances. He should have passed another one, but I understood that one when he's so desperate to get goals.

Isak going off at half-time, I don't know whether that was an injury or not, but it was a massive win for Liverpool going into the weekend.

Salah will be back scoring goals

I think it's too early to say if Mo Salah will continue to be Liverpool's main man. I understand that when you leave a big player out and then you get the result like Liverpool did and dominate, scoring five like they did - it should have been more as well.

The clamour will be to leave him out again, but it's still too early to say. I still think that Mo Salah, give him time and a bit of confidence will still score a shedload of goals.

Arsenal are as strong as I have seen them for a long time

Arsenal look as strong as I've seen them for a long time, not only on the pitch, but on the side of the pitch as well, in terms of who they can bring on.

Their squad is excellent - they brought Gabriel off the other night and brought Cristhian Mosquera on. They leave Riccardo Calafiori out and bring Myles Lewis-Skelly in, they leave Leandro Trossard out and bring Gabriel Martinelli in.

Martinelli scored and Lewis-Skelly was brilliant, so that's the biggest thing for Arsenal, who they're bringing in when they're resting players. They're not lowering any part of their game in any position.

They're looking as strong as I've seen them for a long time, both in the Premier League and Champions League.

Gunners know how to win better than any other team

I am not surprised Arsenal are favourites for the Champions League, because when I look at them defensively, they don't give anything away. They're mean, they're tough, they've got a nasty streak about them. They've only conceded three goals this season.

I don't know how long it was, but it's even been a ridiculous amount of time since they've faced an effort on target, which was unbelievable. I know for Atletico, Alvarez hit the bar the other night earlier on the second half, but that doesn't count.

They give very little away - they're not going to play well in every single game, but when you've got the set-pieces that Arsenal have, and they do it better than anyone else, that's another huge strength.

You're not going to be slick all of the time, you're not going to play well in some games and sometimes you'll have to find ways to win a match. They're brilliant at doing that, whether you're grinding teams down or from a set-piece - they're amazing at it.

There are so many things that have to work at a set-piece. First, you have to get one, then you need the quality of the ball in, then you need the movement of the players inside the box and then you need the desire to actually get on the end of it.

Whether you're hitting corners into the near post, to the middle, or the far end - Arsenal appear to have it cooked in every single department. It's remarkable how often it works, both from free-kicks and corners - they're brilliant at it.

Eddie Howe has big decisions to make this weekend

I think it was a big call from Eddie Howe to play all three of the midfielders last weekend at Brighton, especially when Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton had played in South Korea and Japan on international break.

The midfield looked very tired last weekend, so I think that's one excuse. Then he changed it around on Tuesday evening vs Benfica - he left Joelinton and Sandro Tonali out, played Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Bruno.

I guess they certainly looked like they had more energy and everything else that went with it. They didn't play well last weekend I don't think, pretty poor in the first half and came more into it in the second half.

Particularly at home in the Champions League, it's very difficult to be lethargic when the crowd is behind you. It's more noticeable when you're away from home, but certainly at home for Newcastle, the crowd can drag you through when it becomes more difficult.

Newcastle will be favourites against Fulham, and rightly so. I'd expect Newcastle to win, especially with the confidence and belief they'll get from winning their game on Tuesday evening.

Again, Howe has got decisions to make as to who he brings in. Does he bring the midfield back in? Does he make one or two changes? We'll have to wait and see.

He's certainly got options, particularly the wide positions, with Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga.

Obviously, the midfield as well - Lewis Miley came in and did well, so did Jacob Ramsey. He's got options, particularly in those positions.

When you've won a game and done as well as they did in midweek, then as a player you think you've earned the right to stay in.

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.