Alan Shearer Exclusive: Burn and Rashford deserve to be in Tuchel's England squad

Alan Shearer exclusive on Tuchel's England squad

Burn and Rashford call-ups are deserved

Henderson is 'left-field' recall from new manager

Rashford deserves his recall to the England squad

Marcus Rashford has been back to what we expect to see from him in recencet matches. He seems to have got a spring in his step and his love back for the game. He has to continue that [the form at Aston Villa]. We all knew the ability was there, it was just whether he wanted to bring it out again, or whether someone could get it out of him, and Unai Emery is doing that.

It's a big call from Thomas Tuchel because there are other players in Rashford's position but there's no doubt that he deserves the call-up. He was given another opportunity by Villa and it was up to him - and up to now, he's taken it.

The call up will be a massive boost for his confidence. It's a big call and when a big call goes your way, it gives you huge lift.

Big Dan Burn deserves his call up

Big Dan Burn was a surprise call up from Tuchel. Having said that, it is thoroughly deserved. He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday.

I actually said to the whole room that he's been one of Newcastle's best players this season. But I don't think anyone thought he'd be in the England squad.

Jordan Henderson's return is a bit leftfield. That's an interesting one. I think Jarell Quansah has got great potential. Maybe Tuchel is getting him in there for the experience because he hasn't played that much football.

These are two games, for England in March, that aren't too exciting on the eye in terms of opponents Latvia and Albania, but that doesn't matter to Tuchel. He's got to get his squad together and England's quest to win the World Cup starts now basically.

First squad is important for England manager

England will win both games with whatever squad Tuchel puts out. He has to now get his point across as to what he wants, how he wants players to behave, how he sees the squad going forward and it's a big nod to all of those players to be in his first squad.

There would've been a lot of players hoping that they were in there, there'll be a few that are disappointed like Jack Grealish so he has to knuckle down and get going.

The first meeting and get-together is always very important because the manager will set his stall out about who he is and what he wants.

England snub is wake-up call for Grealish

It's really tricky. First and foremost, he'll want to get back into the Man City side and only he can determine that. I don't know what's happening or not happening in training.

You hear one or two bits from Pep saying Grealish may not be quite happy with what's happening at City. As a player, when everything is not rosy you have to think, what's best for me and what's best for the team? Do I have to get my head down and win my place back or is it best that I go elsewhere. Only Grealish will know that.

Grealish is at a great football club and has had huge success but being left out of this England squad will be a wake-up call for him.