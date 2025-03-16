Alan Shearer Exclusive: Newcastle will win Carabao Cup final and lift first trophy of my lifetime

Alan Shearer's Carabao Cup final prediction

Newcastle deserve to win a trophy

Isak must beat Van Dijk in crucial Wembley battle

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Sunday's Carabao Cup final is hugely important for Eddie Howe. Many great people have managed Newcastle or played at St James's Park and not won a trophy. If Eddie is able to do that for the club for the first time since 1969, and the first time domestically since 1955, then he can pick a spot for where his statue goes! It's that big for him.

He deserves it, his team deserve it, but you've got to go out and win it. You've got to take your A-game to Wembley. They've got to do all of the things that they've been doing to put themselves in this great position.

They've got to play the match, not the occasion. It would be amazing for them to win. Eddie Howe has worked incredibly hard again to get in this position.

We all know they were there two years ago and didn't deserve to come away with anything.

On this occasion, the atmosphere around the club has been slightly different, they've tried to be as normal as possible, treating it like a normal game. There hasn't been as much noise coming from the club and the players.

Alan Shearer's Carabao Cup final prediction



I'm predicting Newcastle to win 2-1, in normal time.

How will I celebrate if Newcastle win? I'm due on a flight Monday morning, but I'm not sure I'll make it if Newcastle do win. I might have to cancel it until Tuesday morning!

I've got several options for what to do and where to go if we win. If we don't win, then there's only one option, I'm going home!

If we win, I'll be happy and emotional, because I've always said that I need and want to see this football club win a trophy in my lifetime. I'm 54 years of age, nearly 55, and I haven't seen us win a trophy.

I was born in 1970, they won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup the year before I was born, so I need to see this club win a trophy at some stage!

I've seen the reaction when we haven't won a final and was amazing, the fans lined the streets after we lost the 1998 FA Cup final. You can only imagine what it will be like if this club wins something.

This club deserves a trophy. The fans, if there's any set of supporters in the country who have followed their team all over the world through thick and thin, then it's the Geordies.

If it's not going to be Liverpool, then the vast majority of neutral fans would like Newcastle to win, for that reason.

Newcastle must be tough and horrible against Liverpool

I'm really, really excited. I can't wait. I'm doing MOTD on Saturday and then heading down to London after the programme on Saturday night. I'll be nervous and excited on Sunday.

From a Newcastle point of view, I was quite pleased that Liverpool went to extra-time and penalties on Tuesday night. That could've only benefited Newcastle and it certainly wouldn't have helped Liverpool's preparations so from that point of view, it was a good thing.

Liverpool will still be favourites but Newcastle are going with a fighting chance and if they can be at their very best, tough and horrible to play against, it could be a great night.

Magpies will need a bit of luck

When you consider we've been in four finals [since last winning a trophy], all of them have been pretty grim. We didn't have any luck when Arsenal beat us. We hit the post at 1-0 and it could've gone anywhere. If that went it, it's a different game but it's all ifs and buts.

Whoever wins on Sunday will need a little luck, whether a decision goes for you, you take all your chances or whatever it is, let's hope lady luck is shining on Newcastle.

Liverpool are going to win the Premier League - they can let Newcastle have this one!

Isak v Van Dijk is crucial battle in Carabao Cup final

They don't give Liverpool any space, play like they did against them at St James' Park when it ended 3-3. That was great. Two teams going head-to-head.

Hopefully Alexander Isak will get the better of Virgil van Dijk. That's a crucial battle between two players who are having a wonderful season.

Newcastle's big players have to turn up and if they do, they can win it. There's no doubt about it.