Mali are our selection to take all three points as they take on Namibia on Wednesday afternoon.

With four points from their two games so far, Eric Chelle's Mali are already assured of a place in the knockout phase, so this game is all about trying to win the group.

With three points from their two games, opponents Namibia are still in the mix for a place in the Last 16.

Namibia's 4-0 defeat to South Africa last time out showed up a variety of weaknesses in their game, however, and it would be a surprise if they avoid defeat against superior opposition here.

Mali are 11/20 to win, with Namibia 13/27.50 and the Draw 13/53.60. For bigger odds, though, we prefer backing Mali on the Asian Handicap.

With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Mali win by a single goal, and make a profit if they go on to win by two or more goals, something they're fully capable of doing against Namibia.

Back Mali -1.0 Asian Handicap @ 2.111/10

Pre-tournament Group E favourites Tunisia are under massive pressure heading into this crucial encounter against South Africa.

Tunisia have picked up just one point from their first two games and can have few complaints given how poorly they've played.

Before the Africa Cup of Nations kicked-off Tunisia were clear favourites to win Group E, yet their chances always appeared overrated.

We backed Mali at 13/82.63 to win the group and Mali - currently topping the pool - are now 1/71.14 to do so.

Yet the market continues to favour Tunisia: they're 2.245/4 to claim all three points, while South Africa are 4.03/1 while the Draw is 3.02/1.

Unconvinced by Tunisia, we prefer to take a watching brief on what promises to be an absorbing contest between two unpredictable sides.

Morocco are top of Group F and have already qualified for the knockout stage. For them, this game is all securing top spot. To do that, a draw would almost certainly be enough.

Zambia have only two points so have to play to win as they look to stay alive in the competition. They've been well-organised in their two games so far, but have also ridden their luck at times, and look a more limited side than Morocco.

Morocco are 1.664/6 to win, with Zambia 6.611/2 and the Draw 3.613/5. It's hard to argue with those prices given the obvious superiority within the Morocco ranks.

As draw may be enough to satisfy Morocco, however, there's a slight concern over the Atlas Lions' motivation. For that reason, we prefer to leave this game alone.

We strongly fancy DR Congo to collect all three points from this decisive clash with Tanzania on Wednesday evening.

DR Congo have drawn their two games so far - vs Morocco (1-1) and Zambia (1-1) - but their attacking potential is immense and they're capable of winning big here against weaker opposition.

The strength and quality of DR Congo's attack is worth underlining as they have a stack of players capable of finding the net at this tournament.

Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu (who missed a penalty in their 1-1 draw vs Zambia last time out) are the usual starters while Meschak Elia is a lively and dangerous substitute. The same can also be said of Silas Wamangituka, who came off the bench to score the equaliser against Zambia.

Wissa is 2/13.00 in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Bakambu is 15/82.88, while Elia is 9/43.25 and Wamangituka 2/13.00. All four players should be considered.

With one point from their opening two games Tanzania are still alive, but the fact they have to go for the win here will play into DR Congo's hands.

Enjoying the type of space they didn't have in their opening two matches, DR Congo should win, and are capable of doing so quite comfortably.

DR Congo are 4/71.57 to collect all three points, with Tanzania 9/25.50 and the Draw 14/53.80. Instead, we prefer backing DR Congo on the Asian Handicap.

With our selection you'll get your stakes back if DR Congo win by a single point, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.

Back DR Congo -1.0 Asian Handicap @ 2.111/10

