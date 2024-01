Liverpool make huge statement without Salah & TAA

Klopp's ability to shuffle pack gives them title edge

Back goals, goals, goals in Brighton v Wolves

Klopp's coping mechanism gives them title edge

Great managers build great football teams. These teams rely on a collective to produce big results - not individuals.

Jurgen Klopp is one of those great managers. And Liverpool's win over Bournemouth on Super Sunday was another piece of evidence in showcasing Klopp's work. They shortened once again for the Premier League title, moving into 3.55 on the Betfair Exchange as a potential title tussle with Manchester City, who trade at 1.748/11, is becoming more likelier by every passing weekend.

At Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah was unavailable. Trent Alexander-Arnold was unavailable.

But it was no problem for Liverpool.

The environment Klopp has created means Liverpool's performance level rarely drops even when key players are missing. Salah had started all 20 Premier League games this season, averaging a goal involvement every 79 minutes but missed the 4-0 win at Bournemouth owing to his international commitments with Egypt and a subsequent hamstring injury.

His absence wasn't felt - and hardly mentioned.

Liverpool have now remained unbeaten in all eight Premier League games without Salah available, winning the last five in a row. Even when you throw the Alexander-Arnold factor into the mix, Liverpool still can boast a frighteningly good record without him and Salah.

In 11 Premier League games without both in the starting line-up, Liverpool remain unbeaten, winning nine and conceding just three goals in those fixtures.

Virgil van Dijk - arguably the best defender in the Premier League this season - has missed four games across all competitions this season yet Liverpool have a 100 per cent record without him.

It's this remarkable coping mechanism without influential personnel that may just provide Liverpool the edge in this title battle. Man City have shown a vulnerability without Rodri and Kevin De Bryune whilst Arsenal are just an injury away at centre-back from their world potentially falling in again.

The gap is five points. Catch them if you can.

Brighton v Wolves to follow goal crazy narrative

Four more games across the Premier League and four more wins for over 2.5 goals backers.

In fact, it was four more wins for over 3.5 goals backers as the goal ratio in the Premier League remains astonishingly high. We're now at a rate of 3.12 goals per game as the season record of 2.85 from last year is on course to obliterated.

Everywhere you looked on the preview circuit ahead of Sheffield United vs West Ham, the case was being made for unders at around the 1.804/5 mark - the arguments made were sound, articulated by some smart cookies, too.

Yet, this chaotic Premier League season is sparking games into life with the help of increased penalty counts and red cards resulting in a head spinning 2-2 draw at Brammall Lane.

Overs backers in clover again.

Remarkably, from a 207-game sample size this season, 61 per cent of Premier League matches have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals land.

This leads me to Monday night's Premier League fare where Brighton and Wolves look set to follow the goal heavy narrative and produce fireworks.

Brighton have scored in each of their last 22 home games in all competitions, have scored and conceded in all 10 Premier League games at home this season and, crucially, are well rested so Roberto De Zerbi's high octane style will be at it's most ferocious.

And, Wolves won't shy away from the challenge either. Gary O'Neil allows his boys to play with freedom as seen by the evidence of them scoring in 22 of their last 23 matches under his watch in all competitions.

I am suitably invested in the over 2.5 goals line and both teams to score markets from earlier this week where the prices were quite frankly ridiculously generous - and even though those lines have shortened there is still angles to exploit.

For those that play the shorties, the 1.774/5 via the Betfair Sportsbook on over 2.5 goals and both teams to score, built on the Bet Builder, looks like a winner in waiting.

Meanwhile, those that like to dream a little bigger should consider the 9/110.00 on offer for both teams scoring in both halves.