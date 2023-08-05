</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = New 90 Minute Payout on Betfair: Which sides scored the most stoppage time goals in 2022-23?
Alexander Boyes
05 August 2023
2:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/opta-stats-and-predictions-which-sides-scored-the-most-stoppage-time-goals-in-2022-23-010823-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/opta-stats-and-predictions-which-sides-scored-the-most-stoppage-time-goals-in-2022-23-010823-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-05T13:33:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-05T15:45:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair launched their new 90 Minute Payout feature the day the Women's World Cup kicked off, and with the Premier League returning this weekend, we've looked at which sides benefitted the most from injury-time goals last season... Read all about our new 90 Minute Payout feature here! Claim your free acca each weekend in August right here Salford were the kings of late drama last season By now, you already know what 90 Minute Payout is. If you don't, where have you been!? Betfair customers will no longer endure injury-time heartache in their pre-match match odds bets - whether that be singles, accas or Bet Builders - as bets will be settled as a winner as the clock hits 90:00. Find all the info you need to know right here on the new unrivalled product. Did we get lucky, or did we have a crystal ball in the future? We got lucky. The Premier League and EFL have since announced that matches in England (and likely around the globe) will adopt a new policy on injury time this season, accounting for actual time wasted as opposed to pre-determined numbers for specific events. That means we are likely to see matches last up to and beyond 100:00, just like we did at the Men's World Cup and are currently seeing at the 2023 Women's World Cup. More stoppage time means more drama. More drama means more potential pain for punters suffering late acca-busting goals, bringing down their 13-team banker (as-if). Despite the announcement, Betfair are determined to offer customers winners as the clock hits 90:00, so once that happens, put your feet up, relax, and enjoy! So, which sides last season within the England's to four tiers and indeed around Europe benefitted from the most stoppage time goals? Data provided by Opta below. Please note, 90 Minute Payout applies to all football matches despite the data below only mentioning a handful of leagues, so enjoy the benefits across multiple leagues and competitions. Most stoppage time goals in T4T Team Injury time goals Salford City 8 Bradford City 8 Shrewsbury Town 7 Charlton 6 Colchester 6 Coventry 6 Exeter 6 Newport 6 Plymouth 6 Port Vale 6 Stoke City 6 Sunderland 6 Walsall 6 Granted, sides in the EFL play more matches than their Premier League counterparts, but no PL side made the top 10 last season. It's actually Brentford and Brighton who netted the most in 2022-23 (5), and you can find some more data in our other piece right here! Salford City top the tree with eight late goals, including one match (away at Wimbledon) where they were losing in stoppage time, and still won! Next season with Betfair, both Wimbledon (winning at 90:00) and Salford (scored in 90+5 and 90+6) would be winning selections in pre-match match odds bets. Thanks to 90 Minute Payout. Most inj. time goals in Top 5 leagues Team Injury Time Goals Villareal 9 Roma 8 Lazio 7 Milan 7 Borussia Dortmund 6 Empoli 6 Schalke 04 6 Juventus 6 Real Madrid 6 Werder Bremen 6 Monza 6 Valencia CF 6 Spanish sides play just as many league games as Premier League sides yet Villareal netted nine times after the 90:00 minute mark, four more times than any Premier League team. Up next, Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, managed eight to continue what we already know of his sides; they will never ever give up. Probably through fear, if nothing else. Honourable mentions go to Milan and Lazio (7 each) whilst Real Madrid and Juventus scored six second half injury time goals last season to make sure they sat inside the top 10. Betfair launched their new 90 Minute Payout feature the day the Women's World Cup kicked off, and with the Premier League returning this weekend, we've looked at which sides benefitted the most from injury-time goals last season...

Read all about our new 90 Minute Payout feature here!
Salford were the kings of late drama last season

By now, you already know what 90 Minute Payout is.

If you don't, where have you been!? Betfair customers will no longer endure injury-time heartache in their pre-match match odds bets - whether that be singles, accas or Bet Builders - as bets will be settled as a winner as the clock hits 90:00.

Find all the info you need to know right here on the new unrivalled product.

Did we get lucky, or did we have a crystal ball in the future? We got lucky. The Premier League and EFL have since announced that matches in England (and likely around the globe) will adopt a new policy on injury time this season, accounting for actual time wasted as opposed to pre-determined numbers for specific events.

That means we are likely to see matches last up to and beyond 100:00, just like we did at the Men's World Cup and are currently seeing at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

More stoppage time means more drama. More drama means more potential pain for punters suffering late acca-busting goals, bringing down their 13-team banker (as-if).

Despite the announcement, Betfair are determined to offer customers winners as the clock hits 90:00, so once that happens, put your feet up, relax, and enjoy!

So, which sides last season within the England's to four tiers and indeed around Europe benefitted from the most stoppage time goals?

Data provided by Opta below.

Please note, 90 Minute Payout applies to all football matches despite the data below only mentioning a handful of leagues, so enjoy the benefits across multiple leagues and competitions.

Most stoppage time goals in T4T
Team Injury time goals
Salford City 8
Bradford City 8
Shrewsbury Town 7
Charlton 6
Colchester 6
Coventry 6
Exeter 6
Newport 6
Plymouth 6
Port Vale 6
Stoke City 6
Sunderland 6
Walsall 6

Granted, sides in the EFL play more matches than their Premier League counterparts, but no PL side made the top 10 last season. Betfair customers will no longer endure injury-time heartache in their pre-match match odds bets - whether that be singles, accas or Bet Builders - as bets will be settled as a winner as the clock hits 90:00.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Find all the info you need to know right here on the new unrivalled product.</a></p><p>Did we get lucky, or did we have a crystal ball in the future? We got lucky. The Premier League and EFL have since announced that matches in England (and likely around the globe) will adopt a new policy on injury time this season, accounting for actual time wasted as opposed to pre-determined numbers for specific events.</p><p>That means we are likely to see matches last up to and beyond 100:00, just like we did at the Men's World Cup and are currently seeing at the 2023 Women's World Cup.</p><p>More stoppage time means more drama. More drama means more potential pain for punters suffering late acca-busting goals, bringing down their 13-team banker (as-if).</p><p>Despite the announcement, Betfair are determined to offer customers winners as the clock hits 90:00, so once that happens, put your feet up, relax, and enjoy!</p><p>So, which sides last season within the England's to four tiers and indeed around Europe benefitted from the most stoppage time goals?</p><p>Data provided by <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe">Opta</a> below.</p><p>Please note, 90 Minute Payout applies to all football matches despite the data below only mentioning a handful of leagues, so enjoy the benefits across multiple leagues and competitions.</p><hr><h2>Most stoppage time goals in T4T</h2><p></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 273px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Injury time goals</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Salford City</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Bradford City</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Shrewsbury Town</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Charlton</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Colchester</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Coventry</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Exeter</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Newport</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Plymouth</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Port Vale</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Stoke City</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Sunderland</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">Walsall</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>Granted, sides in the EFL play more matches than their Premier League counterparts, but no PL side made the top 10 last season. It's actually Brentford and Brighton who netted the most in 2022-23 (5), and you can find some <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/premier-league-opta-stats-which-players-have-scored-most-stoppage-time-goals-230723-1171.html">more data in our other piece right here!</a></p><p>Salford City top the tree with eight late goals, including one match (away at Wimbledon) where they were losing in stoppage time, and still won! Next season with Betfair, both Wimbledon (winning at 90:00) and Salford (scored in 90+5 and 90+6) would be winning selections in pre-match match odds bets. Thanks to 90 Minute Payout.</p><h2>Most inj. time goals in Top 5 leagues</h2><p></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 210px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Injury Time Goals</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Villareal</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">9</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Roma</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Lazio</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Milan</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Borussia Dortmund</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Empoli</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Schalke 04</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Juventus</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">Real Madrid</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">Werder Bremen</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Monza</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">Valencia CF</td> <td style="width: 49.3923%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>Spanish sides play just as many league games as Premier League sides yet Villareal netted nine times after the 90:00 minute mark, four more times than any Premier League team.</p><p>Up next, Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, managed eight to continue what we already know of his sides; they will never ever give up. Probably through fear, if nothing else.

Honourable mentions go to Milan and Lazio (7 each) whilst Real Madrid and Juventus scored six second half injury time goals last season to make sure they sat inside the top 10.

Let's hope if we back those sides again this season, their stoppage time goals turn our bets into winners, though if we have backed against them, it won't matter if they score after 90:00, you'll already be relaxing as a winner! 