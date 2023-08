Claim your free acca each weekend in August right here

Salford were the kings of late drama last season

Did we get lucky, or did we have a crystal ball in the future? We got lucky. The Premier League and EFL have since announced that matches in England (and likely around the globe) will adopt a new policy on injury time this season, accounting for actual time wasted as opposed to pre-determined numbers for specific events.

That means we are likely to see matches last up to and beyond 100:00, just like we did at the Men's World Cup and are currently seeing at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

More stoppage time means more drama. More drama means more potential pain for punters suffering late acca-busting goals, bringing down their 13-team banker (as-if).

So, which sides last season within the England's to four tiers and indeed around Europe benefitted from the most stoppage time goals?

Data provided by Opta below.

Most stoppage time goals in T4T

Team Injury time goals Salford City 8 Bradford City 8 Shrewsbury Town 7 Charlton 6 Colchester 6 Coventry 6 Exeter 6 Newport 6 Plymouth 6 Port Vale 6 Stoke City 6 Sunderland 6 Walsall 6

Granted, sides in the EFL play more matches than their Premier League counterparts, but no PL side made the top 10 last season. It's actually Brentford and Brighton who netted the most in 2022-23 (5), and you can find some more data in our other piece right here!

Salford City top the tree with eight late goals, including one match (away at Wimbledon) where they were losing in stoppage time, and still won! Next season with Betfair, both Wimbledon (winning at 90:00) and Salford (scored in 90+5 and 90+6) would be winning selections in pre-match match odds bets. Thanks to 90 Minute Payout.

Most inj. time goals in Top 5 leagues

Team Injury Time Goals Villareal 9 Roma 8 Lazio 7 Milan 7 Borussia Dortmund 6 Empoli 6 Schalke 04 6 Juventus 6 Real Madrid 6 Werder Bremen 6 Monza 6 Valencia CF 6

Spanish sides play just as many league games as Premier League sides yet Villareal netted nine times after the 90:00 minute mark, four more times than any Premier League team.

Up next, Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, managed eight to continue what we already know of his sides; they will never ever give up. Probably through fear, if nothing else.

Honourable mentions go to Milan and Lazio (7 each) whilst Real Madrid and Juventus scored six second half injury time goals last season to make sure they sat inside the top 10.

Let's hope if we back those sides again this season, their stoppage time goals turn our bets into winners, though if we have backed against them, it won't matter if they score after 90:00, you'll already be relaxing as a winner!