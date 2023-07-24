</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: New 90 Minute Payout: Which players have scored most stoppage time goals? stoppage time goals?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-24">24 July 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "New 90 Minute Payout: Which players have scored most stoppage time goals?", "name": "New 90 Minute Payout: Which players have scored most stoppage time goals?", "description": "Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout option is live across all football now, and ahead of the new domestic season in England, we take a look at some of the data be...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/premier-league-opta-stats-which-players-have-scored-most-stoppage-time-goals-230723-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/premier-league-opta-stats-which-players-have-scored-most-stoppage-time-goals-230723-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-24T11:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-24T15:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout option is live across all football now, and ahead of the new domestic season in England, we take a look at some of the data behind the dreaded stoppage time, courtesy of Opta... Harry Kane has another record in his sights Which two PL teams failed to score a single injury time goal last season? Which team really beneffited from stoppage time? What is 90 Minute Payout? Last week, Betfair launched a new match odds market to change the game - 90 Minute Payout. The market is a pre-match selection on match odds across all football, but is also included in multiples, accas and Bet Builders. If you back a team to win and they lead as the clock ticks to 90:00, your bet will be settled as a winner, regardless of what happens in stoppage time! Read more about how it works right here, with all your burning questions on our new product answered here! No more injury time heartbreak for Bettors Due to the launch of Betfair's new product, we've decided to deep-dive into some data on injury time goals in the Premier League, knowing full well that next season, punters will be able to celebrate early and put their feet up, no matter how much time is added on! The men's FIFA World Cup last year showed us a real dedicated change to allowing more stoppage-time, and the current Women's World Cup is doing the same - averaging 07:40 minutes of stoppage time so far - well above last season's Premier League seond half average of 05:32. The Premier League chose not to adopt this policy for the second half of last season, but rumours suggest they, and the other leagues around the world, may well do so in 2023-24. More injury time allows for more chance of your match odds bet to be ruined by late drama - though not with Betfair's 90 minute payout! All data is supplied by Opta. How much stoppage time did each side average? As mentioned the second half average of stoppage time in the Premier League last season was - courtesy of Opta - 05:32. So exactly how much were each of the 20 teams awareded across their 38 games last season, and how many goals did each score? Team Stoppage Time Stop. time Goals Arsenal 05:50 3 Aston Villa 05:24 1 Bournemouth 05:18 2 Brentford 05:59 5 Brighton 06:00 5 Chelsea 05:44 0 Crystal Palace 05:15 3 Everton 05:32 3 Fulham 05:56 1 Leeds United 05:40 2 Leicester City 04:56 0 Liverpool 05:13 2 Man City 04:55 2 Man Utd 05:00 4 Newcastle Utd 05:34 3 Nott'm Forest 06:00 2 Southampton 05:50 2 Spurs 05:40 4 West Ham 05:05 3 Wolves 05:43 2 Brentford and Brighton (both 5) netted the most stoppage time goals last season, one ahead of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Leciester and Chelsea were the only two sides in the PL last season yet to net a single goal in second half injury time. Interestingly, the Foxes (04:56) had the second lowest average of injury time in their matches. How many PL goals are scored in stoppage time? Last season in the Premier League, 49 goals were scored after the clock hit 90:00; it was the lowest total since 2017-18. Last season, for comparison, there was 72! The Premier League average for stoppage time goals stands at just over 55, therefore we can expect this upcoming campaign to provide much more, and in turn, increase the chances of injury time goals affecting your bets - well, not with 90 Minute Payout they won't! Here is the list since 2006-07 (when Opta have exact stoppage time goals) in the Premier League. Season Stoppage Time Goals 2006-07 46 2007-08 64 2008-09 55 2009-10 68 2010-11 59 2011-12 58 2012-13 46 2013-14 52 2014-15 43 2015-16 49 2016-17 68 2017-18 49 2018-19 72 2019-20 51 2020-21 50 2021-22 72 2022-23 49 30 of those 49 goals last season (61%) changed the scoreline, and therefore will have scuppered plenty of punters bets! Who has netted the most goals in injury time? These players will have all made a name for themselves in many ways, but fans up and down the country in England will probably remember one of their injury time goals. Whether it was a dramatic winner, equaliser, or even just a mere consolation, these players have scored the most number of Premier League goals after the 90:00 minute mark. (since 2006-07). Next season with Betfair, these goals may not mean as much to bettors, as they will be celebrating early with the match result market as the clock hits 90:00. However, let us not forget the memories these players provided in the Premier League! And if he stays, maybe Harry Kane will take another Premier League record - although he is currently [4/7] to join Bayern Munich before the window shuts. Player Stoppage time goals Jermain Defoe 9 Harry Kane 8 Ross Barkley 8 Jamie Vardy 8 Sadio Mané 8 Frank Lampard 7 Robin van Persie 7 Emmanuel Adebayor 7 Alexis Sánchez 7 Christian Benteke 7 Darren Bent 6 Fernando Torres 6 Aaron Lennon 6 Danny Welbeck 6 Romelu Lukaku 6 Callum Wilson 6 Raheem Sterling 6 Marcus Rashford 6 Speaking of Harry Kane, he broke the Premier League record last season for the most headed goals in a single season (10), and has been priced up at [11/1] to do so again. He's also [10/11] to score 25+. Have a look here through all the player specials to find your perfect antepost bet for the upcoming Premier League season. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alexander Boyes", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander_boyes" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421.450x253.jpg 450w, is 90 Minute Payout?</h2><p></p><p>Last week, Betfair launched a new match odds market to change the game - 90 Minute Payout.</p><p>The market is a pre-match selection on match odds across all football, but is also included in multiples, accas and Bet Builders.</p><p>If you back a team to win and they lead as the clock ticks to 90:00, your bet will be settled as a winner, regardless of what happens in stoppage time!</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read more about how it works right here</a>, with all your burning questions on our new product <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-new-offer-and-market-faqs-290623-1171.html">answered here!</a></p><hr><h2>No more injury time heartbreak for Bettors</h2><p></p><p>Due to the launch of Betfair's new product, we've decided to deep-dive into some data on injury time goals in the Premier League, knowing full well that next season, punters will be able to celebrate early and put their feet up, no matter how much time is added on!</p><p>The men's FIFA World Cup last year showed us a real dedicated change to allowing more stoppage-time, and the current <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485?action=showOutrights">Women's World Cup</a> is doing the same - averaging 07:40 minutes of stoppage time so far - well above last season's Premier League seond half average of 05:32.</p><p>The Premier League chose not to adopt this policy for the second half of last season, but rumours suggest they, and the other leagues around the world, may well do so in 2023-24.</p><p>More injury time allows for more chance of your match odds bet to be ruined by late drama - though not with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Betfair's 90 minute payout!</a></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe">All data is supplied by Opta.</a></p><h2>How much stoppage time did each side average?</h2><p></p><p>As mentioned the second half average of stoppage time in the Premier League last season was - courtesy of <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe">Opta</a> - 05:32.</p><p>So exactly how much were each of the 20 teams awareded across their 38 games last season, and how many goals did each score?</p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 441px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Stoppage Time</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Stop. time Goals</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td width="185" style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Arsenal</td> <td width="207" style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:50</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">3</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Aston Villa</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:24</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">1</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Bournemouth</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:18</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Brentford</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:59</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">5</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Brighton</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">06:00</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">5</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Chelsea</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:44</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">0</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Crystal Palace</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:15</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">3</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Everton</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:32</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">3</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Fulham</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:56</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">1</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Leeds United</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:40</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Leicester City</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">04:56</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">0</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Liverpool</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:13</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Man City</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">04:55</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Man Utd</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:00</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">4</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Newcastle Utd</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:34</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">3</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Nott'm Forest</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">06:00</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Southampton</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:50</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Spurs</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:40</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">4</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">West Ham</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:05</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">3</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">Wolves</td> <td style="width: 32.801%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">05:43</td> <td style="width: 32.8055%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>Brentford and Brighton (both 5) netted the most stoppage time goals last season, one ahead of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.</p><p>Leciester and Chelsea were the only two sides in the PL last season yet to net a single goal in second half injury time. Interestingly, the Foxes (04:56) had the second lowest average of injury time in their matches.</p><hr><h2>How many PL goals are scored in stoppage time?</h2><p></p><p>Last season in the Premier League, 49 goals were scored after the clock hit 90:00; it was the lowest total since 2017-18. Last season, for comparison, there was 72!</p><p>The Premier League average for stoppage time goals stands at just over 55, therefore we can expect this <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?action=showOutrights">upcoming campaign</a> to provide much more, and in turn, increase the chances of injury time goals affecting your bets - well, not with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">90 Minute Payout</a> they won't!</p><p>Here is the list since 2006-07 (when <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe">Opta</a> have exact stoppage time goals) in the Premier League.</p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 378px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Season</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;"><strong>Stoppage Time Goals</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2006-07</td> <td width="143" style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">46</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2007-08</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">64</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2008-09</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">55</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2009-10</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">68</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2010-11</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">59</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2011-12</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">58</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2012-13</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">46</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2013-14</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">52</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2014-15</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">43</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2015-16</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">49</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2016-17</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">68</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2017-18</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">49</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2018-19</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">72</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2019-20</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">51</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2020-21</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">50</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; height: 21px; text-align: center;">2021-22</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">72</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">2022-23</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center; height: 21px;">49</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>30 of those 49 goals last season (61%) changed the scoreline, and therefore will have scuppered plenty of punters bets!</p><hr><h2>Who has netted the most goals in injury time?</h2><p></p><p>These players will have all made a name for themselves in many ways, but fans up and down the country in England will probably remember one of their injury time goals.</p><p>Whether it was a dramatic winner, equaliser, or even just a mere consolation, these players have scored the most number of Premier League goals after the 90:00 minute mark. (since 2006-07).</p><p>Next season with Betfair, these goals may not mean as much to bettors, as they will be celebrating early with the match result market as the clock hits 90:00. However, let us not forget the memories these players provided in the Premier League!</p><p>And if he stays, maybe Harry Kane will take another Premier League record - although he is currently <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-4th-september-2023/924.345667519"><b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b> to join Bayern Munich before the window shuts.</a></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%;"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;"><strong>Player</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;"><strong>Stoppage time goals</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="135" style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Jermain Defoe</td> <td width="245" style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">9</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Harry Kane</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Ross Barkley</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Jamie Vardy</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Sadio Mané</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">8</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Frank Lampard</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Robin van Persie</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Emmanuel Adebayor</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Alexis Sánchez</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Christian Benteke</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">7</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Darren Bent</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Fernando Torres</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Aaron Lennon</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Danny Welbeck</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Romelu Lukaku</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Callum Wilson</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Raheem Sterling</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">Marcus Rashford</td> <td style="width: 49.4445%; text-align: center;">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>Speaking of Harry Kane, he broke the Premier League record last season for the most headed goals in a single season (10), and has been priced up at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/player-goals/924.369294832"><b class="inline_odds" title="12.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12.00</span></b></a> to do so again. He's also <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/player-goals/924.369294832"><b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></a> to score 25+.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/player-goals/924.369294832">Have a look here through all the player specials</a> to find your perfect antepost bet for the upcoming Premier League season.</p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">EARN £10 IN CASH FOR EVERY FRIEND YOU REFER</h2> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino.</span> <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" Most read stories

Kylian Mbappé Transfer Betting: France captain odds-slashed to join Saudi Arabia

Furth v Liverpool: Back Jota and Salah in 7/2 Bet Builder

Premier League Bottom Half Finish: Hammers price to boost 9/4 Acca

Daily Racing Multiple: Walker to ring the Windsor Belle in Monday 9/1 double 

Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets for Tuesday's three games 

Open Championship Trading Tips: How to profit on the season's final Major r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> Related Sites Home
Football
90 Minute Payout
New 90 Minute Payout: Which players have scored most stoppage time goals? 