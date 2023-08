90 Minute acca saves Saturday six-fold

Bet would have lost without Betfair offer

Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer continued to work wonders for football punters at the weekend, saving bets and making winners that would otherwise have been losers.

One punter won £1500 from a £5 stake thanks to the 90 Minute Payout after their six-fold was nearly brought down by a late goal.

90 Min Payout means late leveller can't ruin bet

They shrewdly backed odds-against away wins for Fulham and Crystal Palace on the opening Saturday of the Premier League and both teams prevailed 1-0.

A Championship bet on QPR was the right pick at Cardiff, while in League One Oxford Utd and Wigan both did the business.

Even with these smart selections, however, the bet would have lost because Norwich, who our bettor had backed, conceded an equaliser in added time in their eight-goal thriller at Southampton.

But that didn't matter for our bettor because they used the 90 Minute Payout option.

By the time Adam Armstrong struck the equaliser for Saints, the punter had banked winnings of £1,568. And all from a £5 stake. What a start to the season.

Did our #90Min promo save your bet this weekend?



This punter won £1,568 from a fiver...



Even though Norwich conceded an equaliser 7 minutes into added time!



Because we pay out as soon as the clock hits 90 pic.twitter.com/RibTgCyqCe -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 14, 2023

Hopefully the 90 Minute Payout will create many more winners as the 2023/24 season continues.

