Almost a quarter of football fans left a match early last season

Biggest reason for bolting revealed

Fans lift lid on what they REALLY think of rivals sneaking out

Manchester United fans are the worst in the country for leaving matches early, a new poll by Betfair and YouGOV has revealed.

Arsenal ranked second followed by Manchester City in a Betfair survey of 1,300 football fans who lifted the lid on what they really think of supporters sneaking out before full-time.

Almost one in four fans (23%) admitted leaving at least one game early last season.

Speaking of Arsenal, who remembers the Gunners' exodus when they lost 3-0 at home to Brighton at the end of last season, as their title charge came to a halt?

Arsenal fans leaving the stadium early as their title hopes faded awaypic.twitter.com/fRTwFW4odd -- Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 15, 2023

Despite the floodgates opening at the Emirates, only one in 10 Arsenal supporters surveyed believe early leavers should be mocked - and some (2%) even called for them to be celebrated.

While some sympathised with early leavers, many mocked rivals for bolting before the final whistle, with 30% of football fans saying they left a match early because their team were losing.

Beating the traffic (35%) was the biggest reason, while superstition and disliking the stadium were other excuses for their premature exit.

We're only three games into the new Premier League season, but we've already seen a mass exodus of fans leaving early, this time at Villa Park two weeks ago, when Everton were 0-3 down after only 52 minutes, resulting in the away fans heading for the exits more than 40 minutes before the full-time whistle.

However, from now on, fans will no longer be ridiculed or left devastated for leaving early thanks to Betfair's new 90-minute payout where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out regardless of what happens in injury time.

With the new rules coming into play this season and plenty of matches going beyond 100:00 minutes, who has time to stick around for all the extra injury time? Nevermind going through the emotions of seeing your side cling on to a lead, or even worse, concede deep, deep into injury time.

Well, as mentioned, those fears can all be relaxed this season, and you can both celebrate and leave early knowing Betfair have you covered on specific markets.

Which side has benefitted from the most injury time this season?

Manchester United's games this season are seeing over 10:00 of added time. Some might say it's Fergie Time 2.0...

Not that it matters, as according to the data - provided by Opta - Manchester United have the longest matches, but the survey tells us they are the earliest leavers!

We've even cooked up a bus schedule for you at each Premier League stadium, highlighting which Bus you can get when you leave at 90 minutes. Afterall, there's no need to stick around for added time these days.

Interestingly, Arsenal host Manchester United this Sunday at the Emirates in a battle between the two earliest leavers; make sure you keep your eyes peeled on Sunday around the Emirates to find a special early leavers bus parked up outside.

All will be revealed.

Early Leavers Table based on survey results:

1. Man Utd 2. Arsenal 3. Man City 4. Spurs 5. Chelsea 6. Everton = Liverpool 7. Celtic = Crystal Palace = Fulham = West Ham 8. Aston Villa = Rangers = Bournemouth = Brentford = Burnley = Luton = Newcastle = Nottingham Forest = Sheffield United = Wolves

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1303 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th July - 1st August 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

You can click the link above for a full explainer, but Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning bet!

If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle.

All you need to do is place a pre-match match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including accas, Bet Builders and all multiples!

Remember the Community Shield earlier this month? Man City were 1-0 up at 90:00, and City backers were therefore able to put their feet up and relax knowing their bets were paid out, despite Leandro Trossard equalising in the 101st minute!

Punters who backed the draw were then also celebrating as the game finished 1-1. You can read more details on that specific match here!